‘Girls5eva’ review: Where the pacing’s as tight as the harmonies, and ’30 Rock’ meets ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ with Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps

Sometimes you just want a lot of jokes in a hurry — inside jokes, outside jokes, sight gags involving huge bowls of airborne salad, sound gags involving musical interludes pulled from the bottomless well of ’90s synth-pop.

This is the stuff of the zippy new sitcom “Girls5eva.” Created by “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” writer Meredith Scardino, produced by “30 Rock”'s Tina Fey, the show owes its deft musical pastiche vibe to “Kimmy Schmidt” and its splatter-gun banter to “30 Rock.” Eight half-hour episodes are currently streaming on the NBCUniversal Peacock network. Though the show’s appeal depends on your tolerance for a rich degree of archness, it’s just sincere enough on the fly to make something of its central idea: how women in show business navigate the minefields at one age, and then attempt a comeback in another.

A generation ago, the vocal quintet of the title entered one-hit wonderdom with their song “Famous5eva” (“Gonna be famous 5eva/ ’Cause 4ever’s too short”). Cut to the present. The four surviving ladies have scattered. Dawn (Sara Bareilles), now married and a mother, works at the family Italian restaurant in Queens. Gloria (Paula Pell, Joliet’s own) has become a dentist, and introduces herself as one-half of the very first divorced same-sex couple in New York state.

The other two, still showbiz-adjacent, speak the language of would-be influencers. Summer (Busy Philipps) finds herself in a dubious marriage to a boy-band alum (Andrew Rannells); their daughter Stevia’s a YouTube semi-sensation. Then there’s Wickie (Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tony winner for “Hamilton”), whose ego barely exceeds her vocal prowess.

The first episode gets the old group back together, spurred on by serendipity and a rapper (great name: Lil Stinker) whose sampling of the ladies’ ’90s single suddenly gets people talking about them again. Through encouragement, setbacks and relationship challenges, “Girls5eva” dangles the big carrot: Can the group get big enough again to play the prestigious Jingle Ball festival?

Mainly it’s fun for the jokes, and while the supporting cast is proficient enough, the four leads and the best material bump it up a level. The fifth, expired group member (Ashley Park, appearing as a hologram) died, we learn, by “swimming off the edge of an infinity pool.” Booked on Jimmy Fallon’s show, which goes well, Wickie exhales afterwards with: “I forgot how it feels to murder a crowd of tourists!” The same character, in a later episode, comes up with some ridiculous ruse to further their careers, justifying it with: “A lie is just the truth on a deadline.”

This is a cameo-heavy series, with appearances from John Slattery among others, and longer turns from Stephen Colbert (as a famously reclusive Swedish songwriter) and producer Fey (as a dream version of Dolly Parton, Dawn’s songwriting muse in one strong episode). Sometimes the joke rhythms get a little mechanical and relentless. But then along comes another sharp, witty song snippet, often mere seconds in length — micro-flashbacks to the material the ladies used to sing when they didn’t think much about what their songs were actually saying about women-as-arm-candy.

Credit goes to composer Jeff Richmond and creator and lyricist Scardino for keeping things lively. Bareillis, who worked on the scores for the musicals “Waitress” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” contributes some songs, too, and amid a lot of clever, outsized exaggeration, her easygoing presence grounds this promising series nicely.

———

'GIRLS5EVA'

3 stars (out of 4)

Rating: TV-MA

How to watch: First eight episodes now streaming on Peacock.

———