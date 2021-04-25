Yuh-Jung Youn credits ‘American hospitality’ for her ‘lucky’ Oscar win for ‘Minari’

Yuh-Jung Youn has made history, again.

The beloved South Korean actress won the Oscar Sunday for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” crediting “American hospitality” for the achievement — as well as a bit of luck.

The “Woman of Fire” actress is now the first South Korean actor to win in the Academy Award’s Best Supporting Actress category.

Youn also couldn’t miss the opportunity to flirt with Brad Pitt, who presented the award — and who could blame her?

“Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you,” she chuckled. “Where were you while we were filming, in person? Still, honored to meet you.”

(No, she did not smell him. “I didn’t smell him, I’m not dog,” she told Extra TV with a laugh when asked how the “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” star smelled.)

Youn went on to mention how many people get her name wrong.

“As you know, I’m from Korea and actually my name is Yuh-Jung Youn. Most of European people call me Youn Youn and some of them call me Yuh-Jung. But tonight, you are all forgiven. When I’m living in the other part of the world, I just watch the television” she noted, as far as the Oscars. “I cannot believe I’m here. Let me pull myself together.”

Youn thanked her “wonderful ‘Minari’ family,” and particularly, Chung, her “captain,” without whom she said she wouldn’t be accepting an Oscar.

The “Taste of Money” actress also spoke to the category’s other contenders — Maria Bakalova, Glenn Close, Amanda Seyfried and Olivia Colman.

“We play different roles, so we cannot compete with each other,” said Youn, noting her win might be due more to fortune than the work itself. “Tonight, I’m luckier than you.”

She added: “And also maybe it’s American hospitality for the Korean actor?”

Youn also thanked her sons, saying, “This is the result, because Mommy worked so hard,” drawing laughs.

Best Picture nominee “Minari,” inspired by Chung’s childhood, is a drama about a South Korean family trying to make their way in 1980s rural Arkansas.

Youn previously won a BAFTA, Critics Choice Award, and Independent Spirit Award for her role as the spirited grandmother who leaves her home in Korea to help look after her two young grandchildren while their parents work to build a better life.

Youn’s win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this month was another milestone, making was the “Dear My Friends” star the first Asian winner of a best acting SAG Award.