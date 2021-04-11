BAFTA Film Awards 2021: Winners and losers at the awards show

Hollywood is playing a starring role overseas at the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards.

The annual event show honoring movies from the United Kingdom, United States and throughout the world is taking place this weekend with one of the final ceremonies of awards season.

“Nomadland,” about a widow traveling the Western U.S., led all Hollywood films with seven nominations, tying it with the British coming-of-age drama “Rocks” for most among any film.

The festivities began Saturday with an opening night celebrating achievements behind the scenes, while Sunday’s show unveiled honors such as best film and outstanding British film.

Here is the list of winners at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards show for movies.

BEST FILM

“The Father”

“The Mauritanian”

“Nomadland” - WINNER

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

———

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“Calm With Horses”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“His House”

“Limbo”

“Rocks”

“The Mauritanian”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Saint Maud”

“Promising Young Woman” - WINNER

———

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Remi Weekes, “His House” - WINNER

Ben Sharrock and Irune Gurtubai, “Limbo”

Jack Sidey, “Moffie”

Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson, “Rocks”

Rose Glass, “Saint Maud”

———

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“Minari”

“Another Round” - WINNER

“Dear Comrades!”

“Les Miserables”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

———

DOCUMENTARY

“Collective”

“My Octopus Teacher” - WINNER

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“The Dissident”

“The Social Dilemma”

———

ANIMATED FILM

“Onward”

“Soul” - WINNER

“Wolfwalkers”

———

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Shannon Murphy, “Babyteeth”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” - WINNER

Jasmila Zbanic, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Sarah Gavron, “Rocks”

———

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Another Round”

“Mank”

“Promising Young Woman” - WINNER

“Rocks”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

———

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Father” - WINNER

“The Dig”

“The Mauritanian”

“Nomadland”

“The White Tiger”

———

LEADING ACTRESS

Bukky Bakray, “Rocks”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” - WINNER

Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Wunmi Mosaku, “His House”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

———

LEADING ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” - WINNER

Mads Mikkelsen, “Another Round”

Adarsh Gourav, “The White Tiger”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

———

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Niamh Algar, “Calm With Horses”

Kosar Ali, “Rocks”

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Ashley Madekwe, “County Lines”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” - WINNER

———

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” - WINNER

Alan Kim, “Minari”

Barry Keoghan, “Calm With Horses”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Clarke Peters, “Da 5 Bloods”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

———

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul” - WINNER

———

CASTING

“Calm With Horses”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks” - WINNER

———

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland” - WINNER

———

EDITING

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal” - WINNER

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

———

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“Mank” - WINNER

“News of the World”

“Rebecca”

———

COSTUME DESIGN

“Ammonite”

“The Dig”

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” - WINNER

“Mank”

———

MAKE UP & HAIR

“The Dig”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” - WINNER

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

———

SOUND

“Greyhound”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal” - WINNER

———

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“Greyhound”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet” - WINNER

———

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“The Fire Next Time”

“The Owl and the Pussycat” - WINNER

“The Song of a Lost Boy”

———

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Eyelash”

“Lizard”

“Lucky Break”

“Miss Curvy”

“The Present” - WINNER

———

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Bukky Bakra - WINNER

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

———