‘Nomadland’ takes Producers Guild Awards top prize, setting stage for potential Oscar win

“Nomadland” won top prize at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Wednesday night, improving the film’s chances of taking home major honors at next month’s Academy Awards.

The drama, which stars Frances McDormand as a woman who travels the American West in a van after losing her job in the Great Recession, took home the outstanding producer nod in its latest awards show success.

McDormand and director Chloe Zhao were among the five producers honored, alongside Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Peter Spears.

“Nomadland” beat out “Mank,” “Minari,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.″

Of the past 31 outstanding producer winners, 21 have gone on to win the Academy Award for best picture.

“Nomadland” also won top honors at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.

“The Crown” won outstanding producer for episodic television in the drama genre, while “Schitt’s Creek” topped the comedy category.