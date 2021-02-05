After Kansas Day, more movies that were set or (at least partially) made in Kansas

Of course, “The Wizard of Oz” has to be on a list of films made or set in Kansas. Courtesy

Kansas turned 160 this year on Jan. 29, Kansas Day. To celebrate, last week I listed 16 films that you might not have known were (at least partially) made or set in Kansas.

Well, I got a flurry of emails telling me I missed a bunch (I know I did, but I couldn’t list them all).

Here are some more movies that readers suggested to add to the list:

“The Wizard of Oz” (1939) — Well, duh. I didn’t initially include this classic because I thought it was a little too obvious, but sure, it should be on the list. Fun fact: Dorothy never says “Toto, I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore.” She actually says “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” Even though they actually never were (filming was done in California).

“The Gypsy Moths” (1969) — Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr and Gene Hackman star in this tale about three skydiving daredevils who find work in a small Kansas town on one Fourth of July weekend. It was filmed in and around Benton, among other locations.

“Plains, Trains and Automobiles” (1987) — Steve Martin and John Candy star in this comedy that famously has a scene set in the Wichita airport — that’s not at all the Wichita airport. The film did get one thing right, though, as the character Owen reports: “Train don’t run out of Wichita. Unlessin’ you’re a hog or cattle.” Then it goes back to fantasy nonexistent movie land: “People train runs out of Stubbville.” Stubbville? Really?

”Wichita” (1955) — Joel McCrea, Vera Miles and Lloyd Bridges star in this tale set in 1874, where Wyatt Earp reluctantly accepts a marshal’s job and runs into the worst local troublemakers. The film was mostly shot in California, but there is another Kansas connection: Miles attended school in Pratt, Kan., and Wichita, according to IMDb. She also won the title of “Miss Kansas” in 1948.

”Skylark” (1993) — As I wrote last week, “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” starring Glenn Close and Christopher Walken, was shot in Kansas (with some scenes at Cowtown). This was the sequel, which also returned to Kansas and Wichita for filming.

“Mad Magazine Presents Up The Academy” (1980) — This low-brow comedy follows four boys who are sent, for different reasons, to a military academy. A young Ralph Macchio (pre-”Karate Kid”) is among the cast. It was filmed in and around Salina, according to IMDb. Interestingly, it was also directed by Robert Downey Sr.

“Rolling Kansas” (2003) — Actor Thomas Haden Church directed this comedy about a road trip to find a magical forest of marijuana. Despite the title, the film was mostly shot in Texas.

“The Attic” (1980) — Last week, I incorrectly wrote that Donald Pleasance starred in this horror film shot in Wichita that also starred Carrie Snodgress as a librarian who devotes her life to caring for her wheelchair-bound tyrannical father. Ray Milland actually starred as the father. I think I accidentally got that mixed up because the two men starred together in Disney’s 1975 film “Escape to Witch Mountain.” I remember the oddest things. But where are my keys? I have no idea.

Of course, there are many other feature films shot or set in Kansas (including my own zombie comedy drama “The Dead Can’t Dance”), but let’s not forget a biggie: “Superman” (1978), set in the fictitious Smallville, Kan. As Lois Lane says, “What a super man.” Indeed.

