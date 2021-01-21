The Sundance Film Festival is coming to the Starlite Drive-in

Rod Pocowatchit

The Sundance Film Festival started out as a venue for independent filmmakers to have their work shown outside of the studio system. But over the years, the festival’s overwhelming popularity allowed only an elite few access to the screenings. (Park City, Utah, is only so big, you know.)

But smack dab in the middle of a pandemic, the Sundance Film Festival is going virtual, like everything else, meaning anyone can join in from anywhere. You can be a movie mogul, too!

The festival starts on Thursday, Jan. 28, and runs through Feb. 2. For more information go to https://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/.

Several virtual screenings are now “sold out” (meaning a cap has been set on “tickets” sold), but many tickets still remain for many individual screenings. Here’s how to participate in the 2021 Sundance Film Festival online and in Wichita:

1. Set up an account. Go to https://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/ to register and sign their community agreement. It’s free to do so.

2. Take a look at the program guide at https://fpg.festival.sundance.org/film/films/schedule. This year there are 72 feature films in the festival, selected from 3,500 films submitted (yeah, you’d probably have a better chance at getting struck by lightning than getting your film accepted). You can add films to a handy “your schedule” feature on the website.

3. Get tickets or passes at https://tickets.festival.sundance.org/. Premiere screenings include virtual post-film Q&As with cast and crew. A festival pass is $350. Sales for festival passes end Friday, Jan. 22.

The last day to reserve a spot for a premiere screening is Thursday, Jan. 28. A day pass is $75, on sale until Friday, Jan. 22. This grants you access to everything the festival offers for one day. Single film tickets are $15. You can purchase individual tickets to either a premiere or on-demand screening on any day of the festival except Feb. 3. Other passes and packages are available. Check the website for more information.

4. Attend a satellite screening at Wichita’s Starlite Drive-in at 3900 S. Hydraulic from Thursday, Jan. 28, to Feb. 2, presented by Lela Meadow-Conner’s Mama.film initiative. All-access tickets for the drive-in screenings are $140 at https://www.goelevent.com/mamafilm/e/SundanceStarliteAllAccess. (It’s $100 for 2021 mama.film members.)

This includes access to all films for all days for your entire carload. General admission tickets are $28 per carload per day ($20 for 2021 mama.film members). Advance purchase is required, either way. Basic concessions will be available – credit or debit card only.

The Starlite also has a limited number of car heaters available (it is January, after all); visit the concession stand for more information. Movies will be shown rain or shine (tickets are non-refundable).

Here’s the schedule for Sundance films at the Starlite Drive-in (find more info at https://mama.film/sundance/):

Thursday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m.:

“Coda” (Director: Sian Heder) — A hearing child in a deaf family finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her family’s reliance on her to be their connection to the outside world (U.S. Dramatic Competition category).

Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m.:

“I Was A Simple Man” (Dir. Christopher Makoto Yogi) — A family in Hawaii faces the imminent death of their eldest as the ghosts of the past haunt the countryside. (U.S. Dramatic Competition)

Saturday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m.:

“Mass” (Dir. Fran Kranz) — The aftermath of a violent tragedy affects the lives of two couples in different ways. (World premiere)

“Sabaya” (Dir. Hogir Hirori) — Follows a group or people into Syria’s Al-Hol, a dangerous camp in the Middle East, as they risk their lives to save women being held by ISIS as abducted sex slaves. (World Cinema Documentary Competition)

Sunday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m.:

“Misha and the Wolves” (Dir. Sam Hobkinson) — A woman’s Holocaust memoir takes the world by storm, but a fallout with her publisher-turned-detective reveals her as an audacious deception created to hide a darker truth. (World Cinema Documentary Competition)

“Mayday” (Dir. Karen Cinorre) — A young woman is transported to a dreamlike and dangerous land where she joins an army of girls engaged in a never-ending war along a rugged coast. Though she finds strength in this exhilarating world, she comes to realize that she’s not the killer they want her to be. (U.S. dramatic competition)

Monday, Feb. 1, 5:45 p.m.:

“Fire in the Mountains” (Dir. Ajitpal Singh) — A husband and wife in a Himalayan village clash over how to care for their special-needs son. (World cinema dramatic competition)

“Life in A Day 2020” (Dir. Kevin Macdonald) — Ten years after the 2011 Sundance Film Festival premiere of “Life in a Day,” director Kevin Macdonald returns to present the story of another day on Earth: July 25, 2020. Following the concept of the original, this is an ambitious crowdsourced documentary compiled from 15,000 hours of footage submitted from 192 countries.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Dir. Shaka King) — The story of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”), chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield). (World premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m.:

“At the Ready” (Dir. Maisie Crowe) — A group of seniors train to become police officers and border patrol agents at El Paso’s Horizon High School, near the U.S./Mexico border. (U.S. documentary competition)

“Ailey” (Dir. Jamila Wignot) — An immersive portrait of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey, told through his own words and a new dance inspired by his life. (U.S. documentary competition)