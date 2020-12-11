10 gift ideas for the movie buffs on your holiday shopping list

Everybody has a Movie Maniac on their holiday shopping list. And what cinephile doesn’t need a “Star Wars” rolling pin for all their baking needs? The Force is strong with this one! Here are that and other gift ideas for the ultimate film buff in your life:

Star Wars rolling pin $40, www.wandpdesign.com

Make cookies, you will, with this handy nonstick rolling pin that features a galaxy of iconic “Star Wars” characters. Plus it’s freezer, dishwasher, microwave and hyper-space safe! (Well, not exactly sure about that last one.)

Make cookies, you will, with this handy nonstick rolling pin that features a galaxy of iconic "Star Wars" characters.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Waffle Maker $39.99, www.gamestop.com

Speaking of Yoda, we are, is this “Baby Yoda” waffle maker sure to take breakfast to a galaxy far, far away, inspired by The Child character in Disney’s “The Mandalorian.” More than just a waffle iron, this can also be used to make eggs, brownies, cakes, quesadillas or even a Baby Yoda pressed sandwich. Perfect for a snack on the journey through a Kessel Run!

“Eat What You Watch: A Cookbook for Movie Lovers” $25, www.uncommongoods.com

If your cinephile is also a foodie, then this is the gift for them (it’s from the creator of the popular YouTube series, “Binging With Babish”). The book features more than 40 recipes that recreate dishes and foods seen in iconic films (such as hazelnut gelato from “Roman Holiday” or double-decker New York-style pizza inspired by “Saturday Night Fever”). You really can eat what you watch.

The West Bend Hot Oil Theater Style Popcorn Popper is a miniature replica of the old-school popcorn machines seen in theaters. Courtesy

West Bend Hot Oil Theater Style Popcorn Popper $59.99, www.amazon.com

A movie viewing isn’t complete without popcorn! Duh! And this four-quart popper is a miniature replica of the old-school popcorn machines seen in theaters. Butter not included. Neither is the popcorn, for that matter.

Martin Scorese Teaches Filmmaking $180 for two memberships to site, www.masterclass.com

Are you talkin’ to me? The legendary filmmaker certainly is in 30 online video lessons with a total running time of four hours and 30 minutes, perfect for the budding director in your family. The Oscar winner teaches his approach from storytelling to editing to working with actors. Not that he’s worked with any notable ones at all.

“A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic” is inspired by the Bruce Willis-starring action classic film. Courtesy

A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic $13.13, www.amazon.com

Yippee-kye-aye! Of course “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie! And fans who believe that will love this illustrated storybook, complete with machine guns, European terrorists and a cop that kinda looks like a young Bruce Willis. It’s based on the classic “Night Before Christmas” poem. Welcome to the party, pal.

Director’s chair by Canvas Flora Home $56.99, www.target.com

All quiet on the set! Your budding filmmaker will certainly love this canvas “director’s chair.” It comes in several colors from hunter green to royal blue to wheat. Production assistants not included.

Shudder streaming subscription Plans starting at $4.75 per month; $49.99 for a year of total access, www.shudder.com

Like Black Friday isn’t scary enough! This is the horror fanatic’s dream come true. The streaming service offers everything from vintage spookiness to obscure Italian cult favorites to modern-day indie gore. It also offers original movies, TV series, podcasts, and live streaming events sure to make your movie fan, well, shudder.

DJI Osmo pocket camera $349, www.dji.com

This tiny, pocket-sized gimbal camera is amazing. I have one and have thoroughly enjoyed shooting with it and your budding filmmaker will also. It produces amazing, up-to-4K fluid Steadicam-like shots. The new upgraded version has just been released, and boasts a bigger chip for better low-light resolution and enhanced audio. It comes with an app that you can download and allows you to use your phone as a monitor. And the camera really, literally, fits in your pocket.

The Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector slips conveniently into your handbag, briefcase or back pocket. Just don’t sit on it. Courtesy

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector $139.99, www.amazon.com

This palm-sized projector is only 3.1 x 3.1 x 0.79 inches and can fit in your handbag, briefcase or back pocket, even (but you wouldn’t want to sit on it). It has an HDMI or USB 2.0 compatibility and can connect to Apple iOS iPhone, iPad and Android phones, tablets and other devices. Just in case your movie lover is tired of watching movies in 4K on their 90-inch TV.