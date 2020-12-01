Johnson County movie theater goes dark again, citing few customers — or films

The Glenwood Arts, one of the last Kansas City area movie theaters to reopen during the pandemic, has closed for the foreseeable future.

“The lack of public interest in visiting movie theaters coupled with the lack of new product available … have led us to make the difficult decision,” Ben and Brian Mossman, owners of the Fine Arts Group, said in a news release.

“The effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt in Hollywood, too, as production and releases of new films have come to a near-standstill,” the release said. “The theaters that remain open to the public recently have seen weeks with either no or very few new movies released, as well as greatly diminished attendance numbers.”

The Glenwood Arts, at 95th Street and Mission Road in Overland Park, reopened Oct. 21 after being closed seven months. It will continue to offer streaming movies on the Fine Arts website, fineartsgroup.com. Its sister theater, the Rio in downtown Overland Park, remains closed.

Major movie chains, including Leawood-based AMC, Liberty-based B&B and Cinemark, continue to operate locally, as does the Screenland Armour in North Kansas City. The Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet and Regal Kansas City at Ameristar are closed.

Union Station’s Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre has paused presentations of first-run features but is showing retro holiday movies through Dec. 24.