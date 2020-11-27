Movies during the pandemic: ‘Elf’ goodie bags and rent an entire theater for yourself

Who doesn’t need a little holiday cheer right now?

The Wichita Art Museum is here to help.

WAM Contemporaries usually presents an annual screening of the 2003 Will Ferrell comedy Christmas classic but because of you-know-what, they are not.

But they are still celebrating the spirit of “Elf” and the holiday season by offering “Elf” goodie bags for sale as a fundraiser for the museum.

You take care of finding the film (it’s available to rent on Amazon Prime, for instance), which is about a man raised as an elf at the North Pole who decides to travel to New York City to locate his real father. Then the accompanying goodie bags offer a set of audience participation instructions and all the essentials you need to watch the film, Buddy-the-elf-style.

The cost is $10 a bag, or you may purchase a $15 “generous” bag that includes a $5 donation to WAM.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. It is closed on Mondays. Goodie bags will be sold while supplies last. For more information, go to https://www.wichitaartmuseum.org/programs_events/elf.

Rent a theater at Northrock

Along with everything and everyone else, movie theaters have been struggling to stay afloat (or even open) in the wake of the pandemic.

In an effort to drive more business but do so safely, AMC theaters (mostly) nationwide have started a campaign where anyone can purchase a theater rental. Yes, anyone.

In Wichita, the AMC Northrock 14, 3151 Penstemon, is included in the program. Prices and titles vary. But theater rental price for new movies is $199, while prices for movies on AMC’s classics list are $99 (I just booked a theater to screen “Love, Actually”).

The guest list can be just yourself or up to 20 people, to allow for social distancing. You won’t be allowed into the theater until your entire party is present, and you can be admitted into the theater 15 minutes prior to showtime.

You have to book the theater rental through AMC’s website at https://www.amctheatres.com/rentals.

Popcorn, unfortunately (insert sad face emoji), is not included.

‘Words’ at Mama.film

The Mama.film collective will next present a screening of “Words on Bathroom Walls,” about a teen (Charlie Plummer, so good in “Lean On Pete”) who has been diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, and struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition.

The film, which is rated PG-13, will be shown at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Mama.film’s micro cinema in the Lux, 120 E. First St. The screening is only open to eight people and tickets are $15 at https://www.goelevent.com/mamafilm/e/WordsonBathroomWalls.











