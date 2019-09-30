Only on Kansas.com: Watch the remarkable story of Jenny Wood’s recovery from tragedy

SHARE COPY LINK

Nearly five months ago, popular Wichita singer Jenny Wood was riding in a car that was hit by a stolen SUV in the heart of downtown Wichita.

The crash on May 5 killed Jenny’s mother, Maria Wood, and Jenny’s 12-year-old niece, Rosemary “Rosie” McElroy.

While Jenny fought for her life, the community rallied behind her with vigils and fundraisers.

Despite broken bones, a traumatic brain injury and an undeniable broken heart, Jenny returned home after only two months.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As has been evident her entire life, her music is the medicine that’s helping her continue on her road to recovery.