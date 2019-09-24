Second trailer for Jenny Wood documentary The documentary film "I am Not Scared - The Miracle of Jenny Wood" is coming to Kansas.com on Monday, September 30. It chronicles the recovery of beloved Wichita singer Jenny Wood after she was seriously injured in a car crash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The documentary film "I am Not Scared - The Miracle of Jenny Wood" is coming to Kansas.com on Monday, September 30. It chronicles the recovery of beloved Wichita singer Jenny Wood after she was seriously injured in a car crash.

Nearly five months ago, Wichita singer Jenny Wood was riding in a car that was hit by a stolen SUV in downtown Wichita.

The crash on May 5 killed Jenny’s mother, Maria Wood, and Jenny’s 12-year-old niece, Rosemary “Rosie” McElroy.

Jenny Wood was thrown from the car and rushed to the hospital. Upon arrival, doctors estimated her chances of survival to be less than 5 percent.

As Jenny fought for her life, Wichita residents showed their support and love with vigils and fundraisers. Despite broken bones, a traumatic brain injury and an undeniable broken heart, Jenny returned home after just two months.

As has been evident her entire life, her music is the medicine that’s helping her continue on her road to recovery.

The Wichita Eagle’s full documentary on Jenny Wood will come to Kansas.com on Sept. 30.

See the premiere of “I Am Not Scared - The Miracle of Jenny Wood” at the Bartlett Arboretum on Sunday, Sept. 29.