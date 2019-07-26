For $18 a month, you can catch unlimited movies at Regal Warren theaters

What has changed since Regal took over the Warren Theatres? (FILE VIDEO -- AUGUST 11, 2017) Matt Riedl investigates the Regal atmosphere. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- AUGUST 11, 2017) Matt Riedl investigates the Regal atmosphere.

For just $18 a month, you can catch as many movies as you want at 200 Regal movie theaters across the country.

Wichita is one of more than 200 cities participating in the Regal Unlimited subscription plan. In addition to the four Regal Warren theaters around Wichita, Regal theaters in Topeka and Lawrence are also included in the subscription.

Enrollment in the plan gets moviegoers a 10 percent discount on food and all non-alcoholic drinks purchased at a Regal theater, unlimited access to standard screen movies at participating Regal theaters, birthday perks and access to Crown Club reward points. There are no blackout dates.

There are additional charges for ScreenX, IMAX, 4DX, 3D, RPX and ViP movies. Other surcharges and fees may apply.

By upgrading to Regal Unlimited Plus, moviegoers will pay $21 a month for unlimited access to more than 400 participating theaters. Regal Unlimited All Access, which costs $23.50 per month, gets moviegoers access to all of the Regal theaters worldwide.

To sign up for any of the three subscription options, download the free app onto your smartphone and follow the in-app instructions. Payment with credit or debit cards is required. Users can either download an unlimited ticket on the app or pick up the pass at a Regal theater ticket kiosk.