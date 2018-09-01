Fall movie preview: A new ‘Predator,’ the return of Michael Myers and haunted nuns

As the debris and dust from the summer’s movie blockbusters settle, we can look forward to cooler weather (finally) and some quieter films at the multiplex — though some should still make plenty of noise.
Here’s a look at what’s in store for the next couple of months before the big holiday releases. (Release dates are subject to change.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
“The Nun” — The fifth film in “The Conjuring” horror series follows a priest and a novice nun who are sent by the Vatican to Romania to investigate a malevolent force that takes the form of a demonic nun. Um, no thank you.
“Peppermint” — Jennifer Garner goes the action route again (remember her stint as Electra? — yeah, me either) as a young mother who seeks revenge on the men who killed her family.
SEPT. 14
“The Predator” — This re-imagining of the 1980s “Predator” franchise has the lethal hunters returning to Earth, where only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. Hey, science saves!
“A Simple Favor” — Usual comedy director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids,” “Spy”) turn serious with this mystery starring Anna Kendrick as a mommy blogger who tries to uncover the truth behind her best friend’s sudden disappearance in their small town.
“Unbroken: Path to Redemption” — This sequel to 2014’s “Unbroken,” picks up after the war ends and explores the next chapter in Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini’s story of forgiveness and redemption.
SEPT. 21
“Fahrenheit 11/9” — Controversial filmmaker Michael Moore’s documentary explores the Trump era. No fodder there.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — A young orphan boy helps his magical uncle find a clock that could bring about the end of the world. Hopefully there’s a snooze button. Based on the gothic horror children’s novel by John Bellairs and starring Cate Blanchett and Jack Black.
“The Sisters Brothers” — This western takes place In 1850s Oregon, where a gold prospector (Jake Gyllenhaal) is chased by an infamous duo of assassins known as the Sisters brothers (Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly).
“White Boy Rick” — The real-life story of Richard Wershe Jr., who in 1980s Detroit became a street hustler, an FBI informant and a drug kingpin — all before he turned 16. Talk about overachiever! Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh star.
SEPT. 28
“Night School” — Comedy about a group of troublemakers who are forced to attend night school in hopes that they’ll pass the GED exam and finish high school. Starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.
“Smallfoot” — Animated tale about a young creature who is convinced that “humans” really do exist. Channing Tatum gets a paycheck as one of the voices.
“Hell Fest” — A masked serial killer turns a horror-themed amusement park into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe it’s all part of the show. I think I’ve been here before.
“Little Women” — A modern retelling of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about the lives of four sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March — from childhood to womanhood.
OCT. 5
“Venom” — The long-awaited adaptation of the Marvel comic book follows reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), who develops superpowers after becoming the host to an alien parasite. Ew.
“A Star is Born” — Bradley Cooper directs and stars in this remake about a musician who helps a young singer (Lady Gaga) find fame, even as alcoholism sends his own career into a downward spiral. This is Gaga’s first big movie role, so no pressure, Lady.
OCT. 12
“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” — Halloween comes to life in a comedy adventure based on more of R.L. Stine’s best-selling children’s books.
“First Man” — Fresh off his Oscar for “La la Land,” Damien Chazelle directs this look at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the moon.
“Bad Times at the El Royale” — Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Starring Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Chris Hemsworth’s abs.
OCT. 19
“Halloween” — Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the role that made her famous in her “final” (yeah, right) confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who first haunted her four decades ago.
“The Hate U Give” — A girl is drawn to activism after she witnesses the police shooting of her friend. Based on the young adult novel by Angie Thomas.
OCT. 26
“Johnny English Strikes Again” — Rowan Atkinson returns as the bumbling British spy, who is forced to come out of retirement to find a mastermind hacker. And pay some bills, probably.
NOV. 2
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — A young girl is transported into the magical “Nutcracker” world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — Rami Malek is already getting raves as Freddie Mercury in this look at iconic rock band Queen’s rise to fame.
“Nobody’s Fool” — Tyler Perry directs Tika Sumpter and Tiffany Haddish in this tale a woman is released from prison and reunites with her sister, who is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems. Catfished, again!
