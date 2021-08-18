Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Aries A loved one is rather down in the mouth today. Maybe things aren't going well for them and they're feeling sorry for themselves, or perhaps they're always a bit miserable. Well, do your best to cheer them up a little,otherwise you'll soon start to feel equally wretched yourself. You may also be feeling lonely and unloved, for no real reason. Lucky Number 488 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus You aren't very patient today, so be warned. Almost before you know what's happening, you might find that you've bitten someone's head off or been rude to them. This is especially likely if you're already somewhat irritated by them and you're trying to hide it, because your feelings have a nasty habit of making themselves known. It may be better to be honest! Lucky Number 412 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Beware of getting involved in discussions about anything religious today because you'll be arguing the toss until the cows come home. Either you or the other person won't know when to stop, so you end up debating how many angels can dance on the head of a pin and getting really annoyed in the process. Come on, Gemini, does it really matter? Lucky Number 427 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Someone got out of bed on the wrong side this morning, as you'll soon discover when you run up against them. They're like a bear with a sore head, especially if they think no one is taking any notice of them or they can't get their own way. However, you aren't exactly being all sweetness and light either, are you? What's bugging you and what are you going to do about it? Lucky Number 833 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo It's one of those days when you feel rather downbeat and it's hard to get on with the people around you. Maybe you feel they're being too harsh and strict with you, or perhaps it's the other way round and you're the one who's behaving like an old-fashioned schoolteacher. It doesn't help that you're worried about a certain person, especially if there's currently an emotional gulf between you. Lucky Number 586 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo It's easy to fly off the handle today, especially if you have lots of work and you keep being interrupted or you can't concentrate for some reason. Do your best to stay calm and not to get rattled, because that will only distract you further. If there have been problems or muddles over some complicated paperwork, spend today trying to sort everything out. Lucky Number 751 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra This is another lovely day for enjoying yourself and spending time with people you care about. You'll be especially happy when you're with women, because you'll feel a strong bond with them. You're in the mood to give yourself a treat, whether that means buying yourself something nice or getting involved in activities that always make you happy. Lucky Number 879 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Someone got out of bed on the wrong side this morning, as you'll discover when you start talking to them. They're spoiling for a fight and will start an argument with anyone, whether it's deserved or not. If you're with the rest of the family you could get rather agitated or impatient with them, especially if you think they aren't pulling their weight or they can't get themselves organized. Lucky Number 541 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius Do your best to keep a sense of perspective today otherwise you'll soon get bogged down in lots of petty details that start to make your head hurt after a while. You should also beware of being too critical, whether of yourself or others, because that will also mean that you're concentrating on silly, tiny details that don't really matter. Give yourself plenty of breaks from whatever you're doing so you can clear your head. Lucky Number 873 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn Money worries threaten to put a crimp in your day. You might be waiting for a cheque or payment that hasn't arrived, or you could be faced with a big bill and be left wondering how on earth you're going to pay it. Try not to get bogged down in fretting about things you can't change and concentrate instead on those things you can do something about. Lucky Number 289 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius There's a low-key atmosphere today, which isn't very uplifting. It's making you feel lonely and neglected, and you may also worry about what's going on between you. The answer is probably that nothing is wrong, it's simply one of those days when either one or both of you needs to be left alone, or is fully occupied with other activities. Don't make a big fuss out of something that is probably very minor. Lucky Number 656 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer