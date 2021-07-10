Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Saturday, July 10, 2021
Aries
Throw yourself into your daily routine and give it all you've got. If you really concentrate on what you're doing, whether it's the washing up or weeding the garden, you'll find it helps you to unwind. At some point you could do someone a favor, especially if they aren't feeling very well or they can't really look after themselves properly. And you'll do it with a good grace, too.
Lucky Number506
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
You're in a very affectionate and demonstrative mood, and looking for every opportunity to show it. You might give loved ones many more hugs than usual, pay someone a heartfelt compliment or remind someone special of how much you care about them. Don't be shy about this because your actions will put everyone in a good mood, and they'll also make you feel great.
Lucky Number959
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
You're hankering for your home comforts and for familiar faces, so you won't feel very easy if you find yourself in different surroundings from usual. Spend the day in the company of people you know inside out. Food also figures high on your list of priorities, so let your culinary inspiration take flight.
Lucky Number855
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
This is a wonderful day for mixing with people and chatting to whoever happens to be around. You'll enjoy keeping up with all the gossip, not to mention spreading some of your own whenever you get the chance. You'll also have fun if you can go shopping, even if you're only looking and don't intend to buy anything.
Lucky Number879
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
You're in a protective and security-conscious mood, and you aren't very keen on the idea of taking emotional, financial or physical risks. You might even feel rather possessive towards loved ones because you're reluctant to let them out of your sight. This isn't a good day for discussing any changes that challenge the stability of your world because they feel like too much of a threat at the moment.
Lucky Number606
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
You're wrapped up in your own concerns, thoughts and preoccupations today. That's as it should be today although there may be times when you'll have to force yourself out of your self-contained mood in order to concentrate on other people instead. If you don't do this they'll accuse you of being too self-obsessed for words and they will definitely have a point.
Lucky Number853
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
You need to hide in your shell today, especially if you're confronted by someone you consider to be aggressive or unnerving. You certainly won't want to come out fighting or to stick your neck out in any way, because you simply don't feel mentally or emotionally equipped to take such a stance. Don't worry, you'll feel better tomorrow.
Lucky Number639
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
You need friends today Scorpio. You need to feel that you're surrounded by people who are on your side and with whom you've got something in common. So you'll be happiest if you can get together with some of your buddies, even if you don't do anything very memorable. What you do right now is not as important to you as the way you're feeling.
Lucky Number450
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Your emotions are near the surface today and could erupt at any minute. Are you feeling particularly stirred up about something, such as a long-range goal or your career? If so, it could prompt you to have an emotional outburst at some point. Your dealings with older friends and relatives will be satisfying and helpful, provided that they don't try to patronize you.
Lucky Number267
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
This is a brilliant day for learning something new about the world. It doesn't have to be in a very dramatic way, either, so reading an interesting article in a newspaper or magazine might do the trick. Your brain is keen to be engaged in all sorts of fascinating thoughts and concepts right now, so feed it with lots of information because you'll enjoy yourself working it all out.
Lucky Number758
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Your feelings run very deep today, putting you in a much more intense and emotional mood than usual. This is great for exploring your feelings and possibly even thinking about past situations that you usually try to ignore because they're so painful, but there's a chance that it will make you take things much more seriously than you would at other times. This may or may not be a good thing.
Lucky Number633
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
You're happiest when you're with other people today. You're in exactly the right mood to have a convivial time with people you know well, even if you don't do anything very special together. What you won't like is spending too much time on your own, because it will feel all wrong. If you are alone, maybe you could ring someone up for a chat?
