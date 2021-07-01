Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're feeling great and you want everyone to know it. You also want them to be as buoyed up as you. The trouble is that they may not be quite so keen on the idea, with the result that you come across as being a bit pushy or over-the-top. You're just going to have to let others go their own sweet way now, without forcing them to feel or be something that they're not.

Lucky Number

479

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You need to keep moving today to avoid getting restless and bored. Try to vary your routine and take plenty of breaks if you're doing something that could become tedious. You'll have a great time if you've got something sociable lined up, although you'll have the most fun if you can avoid doing anything too predictable.

Lucky Number

671

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Money can't help burning a hole in your pocket, whether you've got masses of it or you're counting every penny. It's the sort of day when you don't want to stint yourself in any way, and you'll look for any excuse to indulge yourself. So be careful if you're passing anywhere that might be especially tempting, or if you're out with friends, because your willpower could desert you at the last minute.

Lucky Number

836

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Someone is very full of themselves today, and after a while you'll wish you had a pin to prick their self-important bubble. They're keen to tell you how clever they are, and the better you know them the more this will grate. Be careful if you're involved in a property deal, such as buying a house, because you could over-commit yourself in order not to lose face.

Lucky Number

888

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's a good idea to guard your tongue today to stop yourself blurting out the wrong thing in the heat of the moment. For instance, you might accidentally reveal something that was supposed to be kept a secret, or you could make a promise that you mean at the time but which you soon realize you can't keep.

Lucky Number

866

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Start the month as you mean to go on, by doing something that puts a smile on your face. You may not be able to devote the entire day to it, but even spending a short while doing something you enjoy will be good for you. It's also a super day for getting in touch with friends, especially if you haven't seen them for a while or they live a long way away.

Lucky Number

222

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

Don't take on too much work today because you might easily find that you've bitten off more than you can chew. There could also be a hint of arrogance here because you think you're capable of more than is actually the case. Nevertheless, you're feeling confident and enthusiastic, which will steer you through the day with flying colors.

Lucky Number

239

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're in a really good mood and feeling very positive. So much optimism emanating from one person is bound to attract some positive vibes, so you can confidently expect things to go your way right now. Unless, that is, you become too cocky and arrogant, convinced that everything you touch will turn to gold. If that happens, you could come unstuck, so be warned.

Lucky Number

895

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're feeling good today, no matter what is happening in your life at the moment. You're confident and optimistic, which is bound to get results. But take care if you're going shopping today because it will be very easy for you to get carried away and spend too much money. Maybe you'll be egged on by a friend or perhaps you won't need any encouragement but, either way, the results will still be very expensive.

Lucky Number

279

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you're a typical Capricorn and often suffer from a lack of confidence, today's planetary set-up will be of huge benefit to you. You'll feel much more self-assured than usual and will enjoy doing things that put you in the public eye. However, you may come up against someone who has a very high opinion of themselves and doesn't care who knows it.

Lucky Number

645

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're raring to go and full of energy today, which is really exciting and stimulating. But know when to stop and call it a day, otherwise you'll take on too much and end up wearing yourself out. At some point you could encounter someone whose holier-than-thou attitude really annoys you, especially if they behave as though they've got all the answers.

Lucky Number

344

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're in the mood to enjoy yourself, especially if it means spending money. You won't really mind how much you spend at the time, although it could be a different story afterwards when you start to count it all up. You certainly don't feel like stinting yourself right now, which is all very well if you can afford to be lavish. But try not to go overboard if you're supposed to be on a modest budget.

Lucky Number

218

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
