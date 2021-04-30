Horoscopes for Friday, April 30, 2021

Aries You always like to think the best of people but you should keep your wits about you today in case someone is trying to dupe you. This is especially important when dealing with financial matters, so take care. For instance, someone might give you a hard luck story that's designed to part you with your cash, and it's only later that you'll discover it was all a pack of lies. Lucky Number 859 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Go carefully today, because you're so keen to create a good impression that you may be doing or saying things that don't reflect your true self. If you aren't being true to yourself, the people concerned will be very confused when they finally get a glimmer of who you really are. This is particularly likely when you're dealing with people who are older or more powerful than you. Lucky Number 313 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Beware Gemini, because your emotions could play tricks on you today. For instance, you might put someone on a pedestal because deep down you're frightened to see them as they really are. You might also make excuses for someone who's behaved badly, thereby giving them permission to do it all over again in the near future. Lucky Number 972 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Don't mix money and friendship today unless you really want to be disappointed, ripped off or angry at yourself for being duped. Yes, it's one of those days when you should keep an eagle eye on your money and not let anyone else get their mitts on it, even if they seem like a deserving case. So don't fall for a sob story unless you definitely know it's genuine. Even then, you shouldn't be coerced into parting with your cash, so watch out for subtle tactics that are designed to transfer your money into someone else's pocket. Lucky Number 328 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Struggling to solve a long-running problem? Then approach it from an entirely different angle and see what happens. You need to think out of the box for a change, and also be prepared to take a few risks. Maybe you should ask someone's opinion if they've had experience of what you're dealing with. Whatever you do, don't restrict your options because you're nervous about doing things differently for a change. Lucky Number 148 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Be careful if someone starts telling you a sob story today because they may be trying to manipulate you in some way. For instance, they might want to make you feel sorry for them so they can play the role of a victim or martyr, or they may have a more mercenary motive for playing on your sympathies. This doesn't mean you should smother all your compassionate feelings, simply that you should make sure that the person concerned really deserves them. Lucky Number 624 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Libra A certain someone is wearing such rose-tinted spectacles today that they're in danger of fooling themselves about a relationship or financial matter. It seems that they're only seeing what they want to see and ignoring any unpleasant details or facts. This is alright if they soon wake up to reality, but it's going to be a big problem if they continue to blind themselves to the truth. This person isn't you, is it? Lucky Number 234 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio You're very biased where a certain person is concerned today, making it almost impossible for you to view their behavior in an objective light. Maybe you're making lots of excuses for them because you can't bear to face the unpleasant truth? Be on your guard if you're spending money on domestic items today because you may be signalling that you're a soft touch and it's easy for people to take advantage of you. Lucky Number 107 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Take a look around your home or workplace today. Is it interesting or could it do with livening up? Even little touches will help to brighten it up, so don't imagine you have to give the place a complete makeover in order to make an impact. However, don't do this all day long because then you'll start to get bored. Ideally, you should keep switching from one activity to the next in order to maintain your interest and keep tedium at bay. Lucky Number 998 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You're in a deliciously romantic dream today, which feels great. You have stars in your eyes whenever you think about you-know-who, and you want to wallow in your fantasies about them. You're being very idealistic and you'll want to ignore any flaws or failures in your beloved. That's fine for today but don't turn a blind eye for too long or you'll be letting yourself in for a rude awakening at some point. You should also be careful when handling money in case someone tries to rook you. Lucky Number 331 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius You're in a very idealistic mood today, which is fine if you're aware of it. However, there's a distinct possibility that you'll think you're being realistic instead, especially when it comes to your feelings for some of the people you love. Right now, you're ignoring all their faults and seeing them in the rosiest light possible. That's fine, but you may also be making excuses for their bad behavior or lack of consideration towards you, which isn't good news at all. Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini