Horoscopes for Sunday, April 4, 2021

Aries Today's Lunar Eclipse will have a dramatic impact on your relationships during the next two weeks. Although it will bring problems to the surface it will also help you to resolve them, provided that you can stay calm and keep things in their proper perspective. This will also be a good time to take a partnership to a new level of commitment. Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Today's Lunar Eclipse throws light on your health during the coming weeks and highlights any problems. Arrange a check-up with your doctor or dentist if it's overdue, or consider how you can give up a habit that may be harming your health, such as smoking. Act now, while the energy of the Full Moon can spur you on. Lucky Number 440 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Today's Lunar Eclipse will have a big impact on your love life during the next few weeks. This might be when a love affair turns into a serious commitment, as you decide that you want to spend the rest of your lives together. Alternatively, there could be problems between you and your beloved, in which case you need to sort them out without behaving as though this is the worst crisis in the entire history of the world. Lucky Number 465 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Your domestic and family life is highlighted by today's Lunar Eclipse, a Blood Moon. During the next few weeks you may have to make some important decisions about this area of your life, possibly putting you on the spot or making you feel stressed out. If you've been wondering whether to move house, that decision may be taken out of your hands in no uncertain terms. Lucky Number 578 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Today's Lunar Eclipse will highlight the way you communicate with others during the next few weeks. You might have to change the way you deal with a certain person if you aren't getting very far with your current strategy, or you could get the chance to resolve your differences with someone you see on a regular basis. It will also be a good time to finalize an agreement or finish some negotiations. Lucky Number 312 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo The Lunar Eclipse will force you to reassess your finances and values during the next few weeks, as well as some of the things you've taken for granted recently. If you've been overspending this will be a great opportunity to start cutting back on your expenses, even if it is hard to do this at first. Lucky Number 894 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Today's Lunar Eclipse at the Full Moon in your sign will have a dramatic impact on your life during the next few weeks. You might even make a once-in-a-lifetime decision about something really important. This Full Moon, a Blood Moon, is encouraging you to eliminate from your life anything that's no longer fulfilling its function and which is holding you back in some way. Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Are you feeling worried about something? Is it preying on your mind, possibly even causing you sleepless nights? Then it's time you did something about it, and today's Lunar Eclipse will act as the catalyst. You'll discover that you've been spending a huge amount of energy on controlling your fears and that it's a great relief to finally face up to them. In fact, the experience will be strangely liberating. Lucky Number 914 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Friends will be in the spotlight during the next few weeks, thanks to today's Lunar Eclipse. You may have to sort out the problems in a current friendship, whether that means saying goodbye to one another or agreeing to put your differences behind you. It's also a good time to think about your long-term hopes and wishes, and to check that they're still what you want. Lucky Number 672 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Today's Lunar Eclipse will have a dramatic impact on your career and long-term goals during the next few weeks. This might be when you realize that a particular plan is not working out and that it's about time you stopped wasting your time on it and started again from scratch. If you've been working really hard, this might be when you finally get the recognition you deserve. If so, it will be heady stuff. Lucky Number 532 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius A Lunar Eclipse is always significant and today's will usher in some great opportunities for you during the next few weeks. Go travelling or to improve your education in some way. But you'll also have to wrestle with your conscience, especially on such difficult topics as politics, religion, spirituality or the environment. Lucky Number 831 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn