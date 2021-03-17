Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Aries
Venus moves into Taurus, enlivening your house of money over the next few weeks. Make the effort to be restrained with your spending and keep lifestyle costs to a minimum, if you don't want to go broke! The urge to splurge will be strong but you may have friends who work with finance. Listen to their good advice.
Lucky Number965
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Venus, your life-ruler, floats gracefully into your sign, giving the Bull a lift in regards to social interactions. Congenial company, gatherings, parties, dinners and business lunches are all in the frame as your natural sensuality and charm is enhanced. It's a great time to network, so make a beeline for the hairdresser or the beauty parlour now. You'll want to look your best and even have a change of image.
Lucky Number690
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Venus moves into your twelfth house of secrets today, making you less likely to want to share your feelings in the coming days. Some of you may have a hidden romance or unrequited love on your mind. This is also a wonderful time to do something that helps others... whether you donate your time or money, you will be uplifted by helping those who are less fortunate than you. A charming foreigner may attract your interest.
Lucky Number995
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Financial issues are on your mind, as the Moon livens up your house of shared financial concerns. But the good side is that Venus moves into jolly Taurus today, so you are more concerned with personal aspirations and happiness, especially the satisfaction you derive from your role in the lives of others. It's time to promote harmony and encourage co-operation with friends and associates, who will be inclined to help you with your hopes and dreams.
Lucky Number352
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Venus exercises her charms in your tenth house of career and status, bringing you a bit of luck and recognition. This is a great time to ask for a raise... even if you don't get one, your boss is likely to agree that you deserve one. This is also a wonderful day to attend a public event with your significant other. Wherever you go, carry yourself with grace!
Lucky Number771
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Venus graces your ninth house of travel and adventure, promising happy trails for the next few weeks. This is a good time to seek higher education, and to study philosophy or religion as well... Prepare to expand your horizons. Intellectual rigor will benefit the workplace now.
Lucky Number595
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
Well! Romance is in the air and Venus brings her tender touch to your eighth house of other people's money for the next few weeks, so you can expect a bit of good fortune coming to you. In fact, the next few days may bring happy surprises... many of you may get a nice little windfall. Be sure to show your affection to your loved ones as it will be appreciated.
Lucky Number705
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Charming Venus encourages harmony in your closest relationships during the next few weeks; this is a good time to tend to a neglected marriage, friendship, or partnership. Spend more time enjoying life with your closest companion... In the end, these are the memories that will sustain you. Sure, there is work to do, but you can still schedule time for love!
Lucky Number703
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Venus the goddess enters Taurus, your solar sixth house, journeying there over the next few weeks. Work and health will be the main focus. Do the right thing in one area and this will contribute to success in another. Why not get everyone together and really beautify your office? You will charm your co-workers but remember to focus on the job at hand.
Lucky Number447
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Venus in Taurus will be your muse for the next few weeks; enjoy the lovely influence she will have on your feelings of romance and creativity. This is a good time for Goats to start a family, so have fun trying. Those of you who are not interested in procreating should take extra precautions as your fertility is stimulated by the Goddess of Love. Financial arrangements will be on your mind, and this is quite a fortunate period.
Lucky Number799
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
And now for something completely different as the Moon moves through your sign, stimulating your personal magnetism and brightening your mind. As steadfast and dependable as the Water-Bearer can be, even you need a little variety from time to time. Make an effort to do at least one thing differently in your daily routine. Venus entering your 4th house will improve the atmosphere at home and bring harmony to domestic relations over the month ahead.
Lucky Number849
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Ponder the mysteries of life as the Moon passes through Aquarius, your twelfth house of secrets. You may as well become more comfortable with some of life's deeper subjects as King Neptune in your sign will bring them into your realm of experience again and again during the next few years. Don't be afraid of the natural cycle and be ready to shoulder your responsibilities. A good cure for whatever ails you is a long, warm tub bath enhanced with peppermint and lavender oils. Venus moving into Taurus livens up your relationships in the neighborhood and brings creativity to your communications. Why not write a poem, or start a blog?
