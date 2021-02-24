Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Aries You're in a gregarious mood and you'll sparkle with whoever happens to be around. In a perfect world this would be a close friend or your one true love, because they're your ideal companion right now. You're also in the mood to spend money and it will be hard to resist temptation, especially if you see a luxurious or beautiful item. Lucky Number 609 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus The past exerts a strong hold over you. You can't help comparing certain aspects of the present day with how things used to be, making you feel rather sad. It's fine to indulge in some nostalgia like this, but don't allow yourself to believe that your past was much better than it really was. Do your best to arrange something nice to look forward to. Lucky Number 810 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You're looking for a good time today and you won't be satisfied with anything less. You certainly have no interest in work, nor in anything else that feels like a chore or which stops you enjoying yourself. It will do you good to get out of the house and, preferably, to visit somewhere that you don't know very well. Take a chatty companion with you. Lucky Number 901 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Money is a key priority for you this February and once again it's a day when you must handle your finances with care. This is especially true if you're feeling off-balance emotionally or in need of some comfort, because one way to get it is to spend your way out of your miserable mood. But will that cause more problems than it solves in the long run, especially if you're already feeling fed up about your finances? If you really must spend some money, set yourself a modest budget and then stick to it. Lucky Number 862 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo A certain person is being very needy today, and it's obvious that they need you. How can you tell? Well, they might ring up and then be reluctant to get off the phone, or they could insist on seeing you even though it isn't really convenient for you. Such neediness may be irritating for you but try to see the situation from the other person's point of view, especially if you know they're lonely or going through a hard time. Besides, isn't it nice to be wanted? Lucky Number 771 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Spare some time for someone who's feeling under the weather today. Whether or not you think they're as ill as they're saying, it's a good idea to give them your support and possibly even to do a few chores for them. Maybe you could do some shopping for them, plump up their pillows or simply hold their hand? If they live too far away for all that, why not give them a ring or send them a card to cheer them up? Lucky Number 186 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra A friend needs a lot of love and support today, so try to find the time for them. This may be rather inconvenient, of course, but do your best for this person. Unless, that is, they make a habit of being emotionally demanding, in which case your patience will wear a bit thin. Even so, it's likely that you'll still end up bending over backwards for this person. Lucky Number 228 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio No matter what you're doing today, spare a thought for members of the family who are going through a difficult time at the moment. For instance, an older relative might appreciate a phone call to see how they are, or you could offer to do the shopping for someone who's housebound. Be prepared to give them plenty of love and support, and to do so with a generous heart. Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius You can learn a lot about your emotions today simply by paying attention to them. You're feeling things more deeply than usual, but without getting yourself into a state or losing all sense of reason. If you have some spare time you'll enjoy finding out more about a religious or spiritual topic or visiting a place that's sacred or mysterious. Lucky Number 265 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn You're often rather shy and reserved, but today you're ready to open up to the right person. This could have a dramatic effect on your sex life by creating a greater intimacy with a certain someone, or it could lead to increased understanding with a friend. You may also get involved in a heartfelt conversation about your emotions or about a topic that stirs up very deep-seated feelings and reactions. Lucky Number 195 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Your partner needs a lot of your time and attention today, which could cause problems if you aren't in the mood or have other fish to fry. It also depends if this is a one-off or if you're dealing with someone who is never satisfied and who is very demanding. You'll want to say something if they always expect you to be at their beck and call. Lucky Number 745 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio