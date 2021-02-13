Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, February 13, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Mercury the Messenger moves on into Aquarius and your solar eleventh house, so friends and avid discussion will be high on your list of priorities. Liven up your thinking and get a fresh view of your direction as you spend time talking. You may find yourself inspired to travel a new path or simply see better ways of doing things. Think laterally!

Lucky Number

475

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Mercury the Cosmic Messenger moves into Aquarius and your solar tenth house today, so use the next few weeks to solve any work or career-related problems. Don't go down that stubborn bullish track if things aren't working - try some brainstorming with your partner or family instead. There may be important exchanges with superiors that open doors and you are likely to receive unusual communications about a professional matter.

Lucky Number

262

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Mercury, your life-ruler, moves forward into Aquarius and your solar ninth house today so it's time to take a broader view of your situation. Step back and look at the big picture and incorporate new facts or ideas into your thinking. Expand your knowledge. Interesting news is due from overseas or you may make new connections with foreign people or academics.

Lucky Number

530

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Tricky Mercury moves into Aquarius and your solar eighth house now and the next few weeks bring discussions about money. For some Crabs, old problems need to be dealt with and for others, a new scheme will be under consideration. Either way, a fresh approach will benefit and the trick is to see the situation in a new and different way. Don't take risks with money but do try new strategies.

Lucky Number

123

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

Mercury the Cosmic Negotiator moves into Aquarius and your solar seventh house, travelling there over the next few weeks. You and partners or close associates will have a lot to say and someone around you is full of bright ideas. Pay close attention! You and your nearest and dearest have a lot to discuss. Certainly you will get the best from this phase if you engage in companionable discussion.

Lucky Number

094

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Mercury the Divine Messenger moves into Aquarius and your solar sixth house, travelling there over the next three weeks, so it's time to get down to work. Make solid plans and put routines in place to achieve them. Be innovative. Refresh yourself by revitalizing your approach and looking at things in a different way. A change of personnel in the workplace is in the stars. You may find a new solution to an old problem, healthwise.

Lucky Number

312

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

Mercury the Messenger dances into Aquarius and your solar fifth house, giving your creative side a lift over the next four weeks. You may think a different way about something, or see a problem from another angle. Try the lateral thought and the tangential solution. Interesting discussions fill the frame. Love letters are in the air too. Some of you may be inclined to write to express thoughts or feelings.

Lucky Number

741

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Mercury the Messenger moves into Aquarius and your solar fourth house for the next three weeks, so communications in or about the home will be important. Talk things over with loved ones, and take a different tack. Listen to the advice of friends if you're dealing with family problems. Siblings may visit. You'll sparkle with new ideas about your domestic environment.

Lucky Number

409

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Mercury the Messenger moves into Aquarius and your solar third house today, brightening up the picture as far as ideas and communications are concerned. Excitement and sudden shifts of thinking arise as you encounter ideas from those around you. Extra travel is on the agenda and for some, there will be contact with siblings. A new plan begins to form.

Lucky Number

278

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Mercury the Messenger now spends time in Aquarius and your solar second house over the next four weeks. New ideas and strategies about financial management will be in the air for discussion. Take the advice of others, especially those experienced in the field. Step back from your situation and see it from a different perspective.

Lucky Number

474

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Mercury the Divine Messenger moves into your sign today, where this magical force will be active over the next three weeks. You'll have a lot to say for yourself. It's a time of activity and ingenuity that will keep both you and others on their toes. Embrace new ideas. Make sure you do some listening along with the talking, for others will have good ideas too. Siblings and short distance travel take up some of your time.

Lucky Number

601

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Mercury moves into Aquarius and your solar twelfth house, travelling there over the next three weeks. Your thoughts take an inward turn as you immerse yourself in more imaginative or spiritual endeavors. You could get off track with communications though, so be careful and clear with arrangements. Realizations about the past may come to light.

Lucky Number

672

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer
