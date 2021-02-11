Horoscopes for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Aries You know exactly what you want to achieve and exactly how you're going to do it, but you need to take a more gentle approach. Even though you're eager to make things happen, you'll only rub people up the wrong way if you try to bully them into doing what you say or agreeing with you. Take a deep breath, relax, and don't be in such a tearing hurry. Lucky Number 275 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus You'll be at your most effective today if you can do some advance preparation. For instance, if you're visiting various shops it would be a good idea to plan a route that means you don't have to double-back on yourself and waste time. If you're putting pen to paper, organize your thoughts first so you know exactly what you want to say and how you're going to say it. Lucky Number 697 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini A certain person is demanding and controlling today, and it looks as though they want to wrap you round their little finger. You won't want to let this happen, but standing up to this person could be quite difficult because it will lead to a nasty atmosphere in which they try to make you feel as guilty as possible. Don't fall for this trick! Lucky Number 200 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer A little knowledge is a valuable thing today. You're in the mood to learn something important, and you'll soak up information like a sponge given half the chance. You might even be inspired to enroll in an evening class or some other sort of course, purely for the joy of giving your brain some exercise. If you're fed up with your current job you could even start to think about retraining for something more rewarding. Lucky Number 966 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo You and a loved one are on a collision course today because you're both convinced that you're right and the other one is wrong. This is especially likely when it comes to such vexed questions as sex, love and money. If you keep clashing with each other, it's a sign that you need to sort out some unresolved problems between you, especially if they feel so laden with significance or emotion that you dare not mention them. Lucky Number 647 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo A certain someone wants to call the shots today and they won't like it if they can't get their own way. Let's hope that you aren't the one who wants to be boss because, if so, it will make you rather unpopular. If you're dealing with a loved one who's behaving like this, you'll resent it if they have the final word and could therefore get involved in a tiring battle of wills. Come on, Virgo, is it really worth the hassle? Lucky Number 760 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Someone is very rattled to]day, making it hard to talk to them for long without a blow up or starting a row. Rather than spend your time deflecting the flak, which is bound to be an unsuccessful manouvre in the long run, it would be far better for everyone concerned to ask this person what's bugging them and then to listen to their answer. That's right, to listen, and not to take umbrage if it seems that you're part of their problem. Lucky Number 367 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio You're in a tearing hurry today and any delays or setbacks will soon have you foaming at the mouth. This will be very wearing if you're at the sharp end, because you'll be expected to jump through hoops as though you're a performing seal on speed. If you're the one who's calling the shots, have some compassion for the poor souls who are under your thumb. They're only human, you know! Lucky Number 287 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius A certain person seems to have erected a defensive forcefield around themselves, making it almost impossible to get close. They're being so touchy and huffy! Although it's tempting to wash your hands of them for the time being, it would be far better to gently ask them what's wrong and to give them the chance to get a few things off their chest. Doing this could transform the atmosphere between you. Lucky Number 853 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Get out that helmet because you're going to need it when dealing with a certain member of the family. This person is feeling edgy, defensive and huffy, and it won't be long before they're up on their high horse about something. It's probably wise to forget about trying to pacify them because, as you'll soon discover, they're itching to start a row and even offering them a cup of tea could turn out to be all the provocation they need. Lucky Number 656 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius If you feel like spending some money today, consider investing in your health. You might splash out on some organic food, stock up on vitamins and minerals, or treat yourself to a massage or complementary therapy. None of this has to cost a fortune, and certainly right now you aren't keen on overspending or throwing your money away. You're looking for value for money, and if you're sensible you'll get it. Lucky Number 756 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries