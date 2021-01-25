Horoscopes for Monday, January 25, 2021

Aries Even though financial matters look good this day with a small increase in income or other gain indicated, the signing or finalising of agreements should be left for another day. Be sure to clarify any information that you receive this day. Sudden developments or unexpected actions by others may mean that you have to reassess what you're doing, so you must have all the facts. You may find your need for love, affection and enjoyment is particularly strong this day. Lucky Number 197 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Those who have partners that will not make a long term commitment may feel that the relationship is stagnating. If this is the case, it might be better to make a clean break, no matter how hard it will be for both of you. A sibling of the same sex will be highly supportive and helpful at this time, if this is what you decide. Lucky Number 796 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Hang out with friends who will entertain you and lift your spirits. Negative financial outcomes could occur if you enter into a joint venture at this time. Help an older relative update their legal documents and they'll be very grateful. It's okay to make mistakes, as long as you learn something from them.... Lucky Number 460 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Choose something you're good at, then give it your all. Your favourite game is begging to be played in the professional arena. Others are so impressed that they might not even bother to compete. This is the perfect time to capitalize on your speed and strength. Be careful which fires you start; people are going to expect you to put them out eventually. Lucky Number 616 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo To the disappointment of some and the delight of others, your wild streak is finally coming to an end. The forces of right and reason silence most of the irrational distractions that have followed you over the past couple of days. You may be tempered by your partners now. It's important that you're willing to understand other's points of view, even if you're not going to adopt them. Lucky Number 545 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Where there's a will, you are insistent on finding a way. If a group is motivated to do something this day, you're the one who plans on turning intentions into deeds. The running commentary is nearly as amusing as the action itself. This is a personal triumph no matter how you look at it. If you can't or don't want to gloat in front of co-workers or clients, call a friend and tell them how much you were able to accomplish. Lucky Number 176 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra You're moving so quickly that you barely have time to catch a glimpse of your shadow: what's the hurry anyway? You'll just have to trust the Universe on this one. The people and things that matter will still be waiting when you arrive, although they may be grumpier than you'd like. Don't waste too much time making excuses, especially since no one is really interested in where you've been anyway. Lucky Number 695 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Even you can learn a little something from the people you live and work with this day. Your opinion is valued, but you can accept constructive criticism. As far as you're concerned, you can never have too many informants or too much information. With the community behind you, it's easy to look forward and see a bright future. Lucky Number 135 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius This has all the makings of a hectic day at work. Business people and professionals could be faced with advanced deadlines and problems that come out of the blue. As committed as you are, you'll be able to handle whatever the Universe throws at you on this day, but try to forestall any glitches that could arise tomorrow: you don't want to spend the day at work if you can avoid it! Lucky Number 712 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Phew! It's a hectic day at work. Advanced deadlines and other responsibilities crop up all of a sudden. Do justice to your commitments, but take care that you don't have such surprises tomorrow. Your creativity is high; be ready for some financial developments. Lucky Number 331 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Charming Venus dancing in your sign brings good luck and the possibility of a sudden flirtation. It's a very fortunate day, so make the most of it. If anyone around is feeling down, you will cheer them up in an instant. Uranus says freedom is what you really want, away from old restrictive situations and ties... and this day might just bring the means to break free. Lucky Number 233 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn