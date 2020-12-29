Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Aries There are mixed messages flying around in the ether on this day, so be wary about drawing any concrete conclusions from what happens now. Even though you don't realize it, you may be misreading the signs that someone is sending out, which will lead to complications later on. Be especially careful about indulging in romantic daydreams and then believing them. Lucky Number 163 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus Someone gets in a bit of a muddle and it could take some unraveling. For instance, they might get their wires crossed, leading to all sorts of misunderstandings. You might also encounter someone who is trying to rewrite history, perhaps because they can't bear to remember things as they really were. Should you set them straight or leave well alone? Lucky Number 168 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini It's easy to become distracted and confused because your mind is wandering about in all sorts of different directions. You're also in a highly impressionable state so will believe almost anything you're told now, whether it's true or a total flight of fancy. Be wary of muddling others by only telling them half the story or letting your imagination fill in any gaps. Lucky Number 313 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Be careful, because your emotions could cloud certain issues as they often do and leave you feeling confused. You should be especially wary of believing what you want to believe, rather than believing the evidence in front of your eyes. It's easy to kid yourself now about someone's motives or reliability, even if deep down you know that you're telling yourself a load of old twaddle. Lucky Number 757 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo It's hard to pin down a certain person, because they're being so vague and dithery. Ask them a question and they'll vacillate or be unable to give you a straight answer. You might suspect them of deceitful goings on but it's far more likely that they're simply in a world of their own and can't keep their mind on anything for long. Don't worry, they'll soon be back on planet earth. Lucky Number 453 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo If something is weighing on your mind it will start to affect your health. It might make you feel tired or depressed, or it could dominate your thoughts. You know what you should do about it, of course, but it seems like too much effort or you want to pretend that it doesn't exist. Unfortunately, this escapist attitude won't make the problem go away and might even make it more tricky by the time you finally decide to tackle it. Lucky Number 497 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Libra An emotional situation is as clear as mud this day. You aren't sure about your feelings for a certain someone, nor are you convinced that you know what they're playing at. They may be saying one thing and doing another, and you might even suspect that they're playing games with you or trying to get what they can out of the relationship. Or maybe you're imagining the whole thing? Admit it - at this stage you simply don't know. Lucky Number 425 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Your thoughts turn to the past this day, putting you in a nostalgic mood. You're awash with sentimental tears as you dwell on days gone by or gaze at photos of people you'll never see again. However, try not to let this mood of reminiscence turn into a tendency to feel sorry for yourself and therefore to demand special treatment from others. Lucky Number 085 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius It's difficult to keep your mind on what you're doing, because it keeps wandering off in all directions. There won't be much you can do about this except to be aware of it, and preferably to postpone doing anything very complicated or important until you're less distracted and absent-minded. Unfortunately, you won't get very far with it at the moment. Lucky Number 724 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Confusion reigns supreme, especially when dealing with financial matters. You could get into a muddle when sorting out your accounts or when working out how much you owe someone, even though you may not notice this at the time. It certainly isn't the day for parting with large sums of money because the chances of something going wrong are very high. Lucky Number 114 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Be careful now, because you could easily give someone the wrong impression and not even know that you're doing it. This is most likely to happen if you're trying to pussy-foot around them or avoid offending them, because that's when things could get lost in translation. You also have a tendency to sit on the fence now, which could make you seem slightly untrustworthy or shifty if you aren't careful. Lucky Number 478 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius