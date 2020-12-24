Horoscopes for Thursday, December 24, 2020

Aries You're happy and eager to get the most out of the day. You're in a rather sentimental mood, so if you've got time you'll relish the chance to watch a favourite film, especially if it means you've got to get out the hankies. A friend's kindness or sensitivity will delight you - and make you wonder how you can reciprocate. Lucky Number 748 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Keep calm! Your emotions are becoming increasingly heightened and intense this day. As a result, you're likely to take things much more seriously than usual. That's wonderful if you're involved in a hot and heavy encounter with Mr or Ms Right, but it won't be such good news if you go overboard about silly trifles. If you're doing some last-minute shopping you'll want to be as extravagant as your budget allows. Or is it a case of Budget...? What budget? Lucky Number 603 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini It's a busy day and you've got quite enough to do without having to cope with people clamoring for your attention and likely to go into a huff if they don't get it. Is this person feeling neglected because you're busily occupied elsewhere or are there other reasons for their demanding mood? Simply giving them a big hug could make all the difference to their behavior. Lucky Number 274 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Take things gently otherwise you'll end up running round in ever-decreasing circles. Yes, you may still have a lot to do but you won't achieve very much if you develop butterfingers or waste all your energy on a full-blown panic. Maybe you could rope someone into helping you, rather than doing your Cinderella act in the kitchen while everyone else takes it easy? Lucky Number 661 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo You can't help feeling that you're walking on eggshells around certain people. Their emotions are very close to the surface and could erupt at a moment's notice, perhaps in a storm of tears or a fit of pique. Calm them down and ask if you can do anything to help. Lucky Number 817 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo You're struggling to get everything finished in time on this day, making you feel fractious and tired. At some point you may have to take a pragmatic decision about which tasks must be completed this day and which will have to be postponed until another day. Do your best to keep things in proportion otherwise you'll waste time in trivial details and needless nit-picking. Lucky Number 712 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You're running around like a scalded cat. However, it will do you no end of good if you can find a few moments here and there for some quiet contemplation. You might want to visit a place that's sacred to you, or take a walk in some beautiful surroundings so you can commune with nature. You need to feel that you're connecting with something bigger than yourself. Lucky Number 813 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio If you're feeling brave enough, you should get out all your receipts`, and then tot up how much you've spent this month. Or don't you have the courage to do so? It will be far better to know the truth than to pretend that everything's all right. But don't let it spoil what promises to be a delightfully enjoyable and rather emotional day. Lucky Number 439 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius Once again, your nerves are getting the better of you. There will be some fraught moments unless you can control your temper and not get drawn into verbal fisticuffs at the drop of a paper hat. It won't help if a partner is feeling neglected as that will give you something else to worry about. You need to relax and start enjoying yourself! Lucky Number 117 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Take things slowly and all will be well. However, you must resist a tendency to be perfectionist over things that don't really matter, otherwise you'll never finish the chores. If you're busy with Christmas preparations, you'll have to control a nagging feeling that you've got to compete with the way other people have done things in the past. Lucky Number 436 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Keep calm and all will be well. You're feeling slightly fraught because there are so many demands on your time, and it won't help if you're trying to juggle some last-minute chores with some fun-filled social events. Get others to lend you a hand, or tell yourself that perfection is not an option right now and that you'll have to scale down your preparations accordingly. Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries