Horoscopes for Sunday, December 13, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

An opportunity could come your way now, courtesy of your partner or teammate. You'll have to be waiting for it otherwise it could pass you by, so remember to keep your options and your mind open. Whatever you do on this day, it will be more enjoyable if you can do it in the company of others, especially if they always make you laugh.

Lucky Number

503

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Whistle while you work! You're keen to enjoy yourself whenever possible, and you don't see why you should have a long face while doing the chores. So switch on the radio or CD player, make your surroundings as amenable as possible and devote yourself to the task in hand as though it were your most favourite occupation in the whole world. What a difference this will make.

Lucky Number

862

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's another chatty day, and once again you'll enjoy a lovely long natter. However, try to bear in mind that you're in a very subjective mood at the moment so you're bound to see everything from your own standpoint. This will give you a very lop sided view of the world, especially if you're thinking about some of your relationships.

Lucky Number

890

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Ideally, you should spend this day enjoying yourself as much as possible. It's exactly what you're in the mood for, so you'll do it really well. Any form of socializing will be good fun, especially if it's taking place at home. You'll do your best to ensure that everyone has fun, and will take extra trouble with the food and drink.

Lucky Number

221

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

This is another good day for socializing, and you'll manage to turn any event into an enjoyable occasion. What's more, you'll come up with lots to talk about which will help you to get over any uncomfortable moments. If you meet someone that you'd like to know better, don't be shy about suggesting that you get together soon. Of course, they might beat you to it!

Lucky Number

520

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
Virgo

August 23-September 22

If you haven't got any plans for this day, get together with some loved ones. You might be inspired to invite them round for a meal, but they'll still be happy to see you even if you can only run to a cup of tea and a biscuit. If you haven't yet put up any festive decorations, you'll enjoy doing so now, preferably to the accompaniment of some seasonal music.

Lucky Number

403

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

Once again you're in a chatty and gregarious mood, but ideally you won't want to talk about any old thing. Instead, you'll be interested in sharing opinions about topics that intrigue you or which evoke strong religious or spiritual feelings. For instance, you could have a riveting conversation about whether God exists or whether cats go to heaven when they die.

Lucky Number

294

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

If you haven't yet put up the party decorations this is the perfect day to do so. You'll enjoy making your home seem even more cosy than it is already, and you'll also like feeling nostalgic as you dust off the decorations from previous years and think about the old days. At some point, spare the time for a relative who's feeling slightly lonely or down in the dumps.

Lucky Number

361

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If you've barely made a dent in your holiday shopping, enjoy making up for lost time now. Just point yourself in the direction of the shops and see what happens! However, to avoid spending more money than you can comfortably afford to part with, it would be a good idea to work out a strict budget first or only to take the cash you want to spend. Otherwise, you know what will happen.

Lucky Number

155

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's a great day because everything is going well and your plans fall into place with very little effort on your part. Everyone is being very co-operative, too, which is always good news, and probably little short of a miracle if you're seeing you-know-who. Once again, you'll enjoy being left alone at some point.

Lucky Number

821

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're one of the brainiest members of the zodiac, which is glaringly obvious on this day. Your mind is working well and you'll enjoy discussing topical items with whoever happens to be around. You could find yourself looking for a spiritual meaning behind current events or trying to work out what a recent experience can teach you.

Lucky Number

475

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You'll value the chance to have some time to yourself this day, even if you have to snatch the odd moment here and there. It's important to recharge your mental and physical batteries at every opportunity, otherwise you'll soon feel tired and frazzled. This is an ideal day to practise some form of meditation or creative visualization because it will go really well.

Lucky Number

113

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
