Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Aries

March 21-April 19

Today's Full Moon is telling you to sort out any current communication difficulties during the next couple of weeks, especially if you've been having them with a neighbor or close relative. Get to grips with what's wrong, even if that means having some tricky conversations. How else are you going to resolve all this? It will take guts to sort out these problems but think of the relief when they're all behind you.

Lucky Number

367

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Today's Full Moon will emphasize the financial side of life during the coming fortnight. This has been a big theme for you recently and other preoccupations will soon take its place, but in the meantime you need to tidy up any loose ends. Make any changes that will benefit you, such as switching to a credit card with a lower rate of interest than you're currently charged.

Lucky Number

685

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's a very important Full Moon today because it will affect your personal relationships during the rest of November. In fact, you're being encouraged to rid yourself of anything that's holding you back or causing problems. For instance, if you wish you could stop smoking, this would be the perfect opportunity to do something about it. The same goes for starting a diet or economy drive.

Lucky Number

438

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Today's Full Moon is reminding you of all the things you're supposed to have done recently and which you've put to one side. They're about to start playing on your conscience, so it's time to do something about them. During the coming fortnight you may also have to face up to a fear so you can put it in perspective and not let it rule your life.

Lucky Number

730

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today's Full Moon has a big impact on your friendships and long-term plans during the next two weeks. If you wire annoyed with someone yesterday you'll be irritated by them during the coming fortnight, in which case you'll have to do something about it. This will also be a good opportunity to reassess your hopes and dreams for the future, and to decide whether they're still valid or whether they need some adjustments.

Lucky Number

449

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo
Virgo

August 23-September 22

Today's Full Moon highlights your career and long-term goals during the coming two weeks. You haven't been paying enough attention to them recently or perhaps you need to adjust some of your plans to fit in with family commitments. There could be some sense of urgency or crisis connected with all this, but don't let it mask the facts or make you over-react to things that really aren't that important.

Lucky Number

605

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

There's a Full Moon today and it's raising questions about your faith in life. You'll probably have a crisis of conscience during the next two weeks, or you'll have to make a moral decision that turns out to be far less easy than you imagined. Take care not to view situations as being black or white because, as you'll discover, they're really all shades of grey.

Lucky Number

881

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Today's Full Moon is telling you to get to grips with a close or intimate relationship during the coming two weeks. You need to resolve some problems between you, especially if they have the potential to be embarrassing or you aren't sure how to raise the topic in the first place. You might also need to sort out an important financial matter, such as your tax return.

Lucky Number

791

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

There's a Full Moon today and it will have a big impact on your relationships between now and early December. You might make some difficult realizations about a certain person which force you to reach a decision about them, or you could have to sort out a difference of opinion with someone. The key to all this is not to panic or behave as though it's a crisis. Think rationally and try to consider everyone's point of view, not just your own.

Lucky Number

751

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Today's Full Moon advises you to pay attention to your health during the coming two weeks. Get a check-up with your doctor or dentist, or perhaps you will finally decide to take yourself in hand and introduce more exercise into your daily routine. Incidentally, if your daily schedule has got rather dreary lately, this is your chance to liven it up.

Lucky Number

486

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Today's Full Moon will affect your emotions and your love life during the coming fortnight. Sort out any problem with a special person so you can both work out exactly where you stand. Or you may have to make a difficult decision about a child's welfare. If you've been busily working on a creative or artistic project, ideally you should put the finishing touches to it before the beginning of December.

Lucky Number

560

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You need to make some adjustments to your domestic world or perhaps you've got to have a serious conversation with a loved one, as today's Full Moon throws your home and family life into the spotlight. You might also have problems with a household appliance that goes on the blink and needs to be mended or replaced.

Lucky Number

343

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
