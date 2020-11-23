Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, November 23, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

Do your best to keep calm today, even though you feel that you're being unfairly treated. Going off the deep end isn't the best way to sort things out. You could feel hard-done-by when you're left slogging away at work while a colleague swans off, or you might have to take the flak for someone else's mistakes. No, it isn't fair, but it's just one of those things.

Lucky Number

214

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A loved one is hard to deal with today. Maybe they're feeling jealous, or they believe they have a right to tell you how to live your life. It will be tempting to tell them where to get off, but there may be more constructive ways to solve the problem, such as encouraging them to tell you what's really bugging them. Alternatively, you'll be the one who's feeling possessive and insecure, in which case you should try not to go over the top.

Lucky Number

393

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Watch out for ructions with loved ones today. You may have to cope with the fall-out when someone revives an old score that they're obviously still seething about, or there could be friction over your current domestic arrangements. Don't let the situation get out of hand by turning it into a full-scale drama. Get things off your chest and then leave it at that.

Lucky Number

300

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It feels as though there aren't enough hours in the day to get everything done. You're facing a tight deadline and wondering how on earth you're going to meet it, or a sudden deluge of work lands on your desk and overwhelms you. The trick is not to panic or feel hard-done-by. Do what you can, ask for help if necessary, and focus your energies on getting things done rather than fretting about how you're going to manage.

Lucky Number

666

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

Be wary if you're going shopping today, because it's easy to get carried away and spend more money than you intended. You won't be able to resist all the goodies you see in the shops, whether they're for you or for loved ones. It won't help if you take someone along to keep you company because they'll keep encouraging you to splash out in all directions.

Lucky Number

153

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Life is rather difficult today, thanks to the tricky mood of a certain someone. This person wouldn't happen to be you by any chance, would it? It seems that you're feeling rather irritated by some of the people in your life and you can't help showing it. If you've got a genuine grievance then get it out in the open but don't be angry with people just because you're in a bad mood. That's not fair!

Lucky Number

753

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You can easily put your foot in it today and feel really embarrassed at having said the wrong thing. You should be especially careful about not blurting out anything that's supposed to be a secret or which is too personal to be spread around as the latest piece of gossip. This could easily happen if you get worked up or angry about something, and there's a strong possibility that that's exactly what might happen.

Lucky Number

950

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Watch out for a difference of opinion with a friend today. You disagree about how much a forthcoming social event should cost, with one of you wanting to go for broke and the other one preferring to economize. There could also be problems about someone's possessive or controlling attitude, or you might have second thoughts about a group activity or club that you're currently involved in.

Lucky Number

390

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Someone is breathing down your neck today, making you feel uncomfortable and as though they're checking up on you all the time. You may also be primed for them to tick you off about something or to issue a string of orders that you've got to obey. Although you long to give this person a piece of your mind there may be reasons why that isn't possible, such as the fact that they're in charge of you and you don't want to lose your job.

Lucky Number

336

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Be careful what you talk about today because it's easy to say the wrong thing or offend someone. Perhaps they're being ultra-sensitive and touchy, but you could still put your foot in it if you aren't careful. Try to avoid any topics that you know have the potential to cause trouble. You might also be annoyed because you've got to go out when you'd rather stay at home by yourself.

Lucky Number

675

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces
BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

There's friction today between what you want to do and what other people expect you to do. For instance, you might have a clash with a partner because they want you to do one thing and you want to do something completely different. There could also be problems about someone's jealousy or possessiveness, especially if it's directed at you. You won't like it one bit.

Lucky Number

207

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Look after yourself today because things could be rather tricky. Someone is in a filthy temper and they want to take out their bad feelings on you, or perhaps you're the one who's breathing fire and who's looking for a suitable outlet. Either way, you should try to avoid making the situation worse than it already is by rising to the bait, saying things you don't mean or issuing threats that you don't want to carry out.

Lucky Number

174

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, November 21, 2020

November 21, 2020 10:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020 10:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020 10:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020 10:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020 10:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020 10:30 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service