Horoscopes for Monday, November 16, 2020

Aries You need to maintain some sort of perspective, otherwise you'll have a bee in your bonnet. It's the sort of thing that you'd normally shrug off, but right now it's eating away at you. It will help to distract yourself with some physical activity, especially if you start to feel upset or irritable. Lucky Number 847 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus If yesterday brought a few emotional upheavals you need to relax and get some light relief today. Ideally, you should do something that will take you out of yourself and give you other things to think about. You'll also enjoy being in some beautiful or restful surroundings, and even a walk in the park or a stroll around a garden will help you to unwind. Lucky Number 985 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini Someone dear to your heart is taking everything much too seriously today. They're getting all steamed up about things, and investing them with all kinds of emotional significance and drama. It will be exhausting to be on the receiving end of all this, but it seems you don't have much choice. Try to encourage this person to see reason, but don't patronize them. Lucky Number 540 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer You're so tactful today, it's as though you've joined the Diplomatic Service! Make the most of this silver-tongued day by talking to people who can be a bit tricky sometimes because you'll be able to wrap them round your little finger now. There could also be plenty of sweet nothings to say to a certain person, and you'll have a few of them whispered into your own ears too. Nice! Lucky Number 254 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Watch out because a loved one is trying to control you today. They have very set ideas about what you should be doing and they won't like it if you don't agree with them. But the fact is that you don't, leading to awkwardness and some bad feeling. Try not to make the situation worse than it has to be by going into a sulk or making sarcastic comments. Lucky Number 814 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo Family life has its blessings but it has it problems, too, as you're aware today. Someone dear to your heart is throwing their weight around and being bossy. They think they're perfectly entitled to behave like this because of their relationship with you, but you have other ideas. Dare you tell them to mind their own business, or is it easier to keep quiet? Lucky Number 766 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Libra It's the perfect day for enjoying the simple life, particularly if you're feeling tired or deliciously lazy. You want to take things as gently and easily as possible, and ideally you won't want to stray too far from your own front door either. Yet you're feeling sociable, so maybe everyone should come round to your place if you want to see them. Lucky Number 288 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio A certain someone is rather controlling and bossy today. They're determined that you should do things in the way that they want and they won't take no for an answer, or perhaps they're making decisions for you behind your back. But there's a chance that you might be the one who's throwing their weight around, in which case you need to back off as soon as possible. Lucky Number 245 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius It's a repeat performance of what happened at the New Moon, only not quite so oppressive. Even so, someone is still trying to tell you what to do and give you lots of orders, and you don't like it. Alternatively, maybe you're the one who's calling the shots, in which case you should only wield power when it's necessary and not intimidate people or let them know who's boss. Lucky Number 607 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn It's one of those days when you're feeling outgoing and sociable and you enjoy mixing with people from all walks of life. You won't care if they're very different from you, and in fact that will make them even more interesting in your eyes. If you're planning to go away during the Christmas break, check that you've got everything you'll need in the way of clothes, accessories and cosmetics. Lucky Number 131 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Aquarius A certain person wants to lay down the law today, and they won't take no for an answer. Unfortunately, the more insistent they are on having things their own way, the more determined you'll be to resist them and go your own sweet way. You're heading for a big clash, yet you're determined not to be steamrollered into carrying out this person's orders. Good luck! Lucky Number 736 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn