Horoscopes for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Aries The troops are gathering, as mighty Mars marches into your house of others, inclining you to work in tandem over coming weeks. Keep your temper, as confrontations can flare. Be sure to get plenty of sleep tonight, as you may be low on energy tomorrow. Lucky Number 755 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus You may feel as though you're treading water today or as if you're walking through treacle. The Cosmos favors short-term projects at the moment. If you have the luxury of relaxing with your friends and family, do so and if there's work to be done, do it together while listening to your favourite music, and order pizza and beer afterwards. Try to enjoy simple moments of pleasure that are within your grasp now. Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Macho Mars brings action and ego to your sex life. Creative juices flow and romantic notions are sure to get physical in weeks to come. You'll be called on to handle more responsibility... accept this with grace. There will be untold karmic rewards for you in the future. Lucky Number 701 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer If you must travel for business or if you want to travel for pleasure, now is the time for Cancer to hit the road. You may actually enjoy the hustle and bustle of the airport or train station; even zipping down the highway in your automobile will seem like fun. Be sure to find a way to put spice into your life. Mars moves into Libra for 6 weeks, marking a new beginning, a new business venture or achieving a physical goal. This is a time to put your plans in motion. Avoid angry domestic scenes. Lucky Number 187 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Many Lions will experience psychic insights now. You may just know about certain situations today; pay attention to your gut feelings. Dreams you have may be very revealing, especially about your own motivations. if you find yourself repeating destructive behavior patterns, now is the time to break them. As Mars moves to Libra, your ideas are energized and you will become very creative over the weeks ahead. Do not get impatient if others can't keep up the pace. Lucky Number 653 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo The intuitive Moon encourages deeper understanding in your personal relationships. Don't be afraid to discuss personal subjects... it is by revealing ourselves that we truly draw near to each other. Don't try to analyze or fix anything right now. Simply share information and just be. There will be plenty of time for analysis later. Mars entering Libra urges action on debts, assets, and income. You'll be keen in weeks ahead to boost the coffers; working overtime, an extra job, or whatever is needed to Lucky Number 641 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra With the Moon in Scorpio, you should be the model of financial care. Tending to those you are responsible for is a pleasure today. If you have been eating junk food and putting off your exercise routine, this is the perfect day to get back on track. As Mars dives into your sign, the cosmic pressure increases your competitive spirit and inspires you to be more aggressive, even physically combative, than usual. Lucky Number 793 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio You may be under creative pressure today; take a few deep breaths to avoid biting anyone's head off this morning. You may be frustrated, but rest assured this too shall pass. As mighty Mars moves into Libra, the pressure from behind the scenes also grows. You'll need to investigate and develop inner strengths in the weeks ahead, overcoming the deep conditioning that we all suffer from in one way or another. Lucky Number 583 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius You may need to do some household repairs, but you can involve your loved ones in the process. If a coat of fresh paint is needed, invite your friends and family over to help. A painting party complete with beer and pizza helps the work seem like play. Whether you stay indoors or go out today, it's time to do something with your tribe. As Mars energizes your goals, don't lose patience if things get too hectic or don't go as planned. What is really making you happy? Go for what you want, and get Lucky Number 575 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn Enjoy the company of your neighbors or siblings today - word games and board games could prove to be fun! Capricorn writers may find that the muse is with them as creativity is heightened. It's a good time to touch base with your friends. Good opportunities come in your career in weeks ahead, but do not lose your temper with the boss, you'll do better to work harder and raise the stakes! Lucky Number 216 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius With the planetary forces at odds, you may have differences with your colleagues today. They say the love of money is the root of all evil, and today you may wish you had never heard of the stuff. In reality, it's only worth what it can buy, and we all know it can't buy love or happiness. Don't compromise what you value for any reason, especially not peer pressure. Mars boosts your energy for anything cultural in weeks ahead, so get out those travel books and start learning a foreign language. Lucky Number 897 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus