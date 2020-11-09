Horoscopes for Monday, November 9, 2020

Aries There's good news about a pay rise or promotion, giving you the perfect excuse for a mini celebration Aries. You're certainly in someone's good books right now, so enjoy this phase while it lasts. If you've been considering a change of job, you could hear something to your advantage. Lucky Number 503 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus It's 'ups and downs' at the moment and today it's one of the ups. All your optimism has returned, and with it your sunny nature, so use them to your advantage by apologizing if you upset someone yesterday. It will help to see the funny side of things, but not if you're trying to minimize the other person's hurt feelings. You need to play the diplomat today. Lucky Number 707 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Getting on with your work is all very well, but you're reluctant to do too much of it today. You've got far more interesting things to do with your time, such as being with someone who always makes your heart beat faster. Your best bet is to get all the chores out of the way first, and then to throw yourself into having as good a time as is humanly possible. Lucky Number 690 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Yesterday's bad mood has vanished and the atmosphere is much more congenial and easy-going again. The Stars say it promises to be one of the nicest days in the entire month, so try to do something enjoyable with it. Maybe it's a good excuse to go out on the town with someone you really care about or to do some extravagant shopping. Whatever you go for, you'll have fun today. Lucky Number 498 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo Luck is on your side today, putting a spring in your step and making you feel good. It's a great day for being with people you really care about, whether they're friends or family. If the atmosphere has been tricky with a workmate, customer or client recently, you have a breakthrough that puts your relationship on a much better footing. Lucky Number 167 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo This is one of the nicest days of the entire month, so make the most of it. You're feeling gregarious, sociable and affectionate, which makes a dazzling combination. If you're going out on a date with someone important, you'll have a massive impact on them. It's also a super day for going shopping, provided that you can afford what you're buying, of course. Lucky Number 827 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Indulge yourself today Libra. It's an especially nice day for being with loved ones, but you don't have a lot of energy right now, so don't expect to be active all day long because it will be a struggle to keep going. The tempting thought of flopping on the sofa or relaxing with a cup of tea will be too much for you! Lucky Number 503 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio It's a day for enjoying yourself whenever you get the chance. Actually, you won't want to do anything else, and especially not if it's connected with hard work. There's only one thing you're interested in right now and that's enjoyment. So spend the day having fun if you can, or get all the chores out of the way first so you can relax with an easy conscience. Lucky Number 909 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You fancy giving yourself a little treat today, especially if you've been feeling a bit glum recently. You'll love prowling around the shops, preferably with someone to keep you company, although you won't be very good at stopping yourself buying things that you like but can't afford. There's also a big romantic theme to the day, which will set your heart racing. Lucky Number 677 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn This looks like being a really enjoyable day, especially if you can spend at least part of it with some kindred spirits. You might get together with some friends, or with someone who you hope will soon become a friend. You're definitely all geared up to have some fun, and nothing less will do. If you fancy hitting the town, keep one eye on the cost in an attempt to keep it within reason. Lucky Number 403 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius You're in the mood to have some fun today, especially if yesterday turned out to be really difficult and you feel in need of some light relief. However, you'll have to get your work out of the way first, even if you don't feel like it, so do your best to tackle whatever is most urgent. You'll enjoy being with people you respect and admire, or with an older friend or relative. Lucky Number 178 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn