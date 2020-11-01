Horoscopes for Sunday, November 1, 2020

Aries Lucky Aries should receive a mini-windfall today. It may not be a fortune, but you'll be grateful for it nonetheless. You're in a very generous mood right now, making it a brilliant day to start your Christmas shopping. Make a big effort to find exactly the right thing for loved ones, but try to keep an eye on those price tags unless you really can afford to ignore them. Lucky Number 986 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus You're in a very generous and broadminded mood today, especially when it comes to accepting other people's foibles. You're prepared to overlook things, even if you do laugh about them to yourself, in the hope that everyone will be equally kind when it comes to humoring your own quirks. Not that you have any, of course! Lucky Number 215 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Vary your routine in some way today, otherwise you could soon get bored. Change your routine. What do you at lunch time? The Stars say break out. Don't get a gun, but try something unusual. If you can't, choose another route to work or keep switching tasks to keep your brain alert. You may also have to adapt to changes that are imposed on you, in which case you'll be rather excited at the prospect. Lucky Number 863 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer You're in a jolly and gregarious mood, Cancer, and keen to have a good time. Enjoy yourself, thanks to your positive attitude and a determination to have fun, come what may! Even if life is pretty difficult for you at the moment you'll still manage to rise above your problems. Lucky Number 363 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Give yourself a treat and spend time with the people you love. You're in the mood to enjoy company, even if you don't do anything more strenuous than flop on the sofa together. However, you could be inspired to do some home cooking, but don't be surprised if you end up making enough to feed a small army. Lucky Number 172 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo You need to do something lively and interesting today to keep yourself amused. Do things on the spur of the moment and take yourself by surprise. If a relationship has been getting rather stale lately, think about how you can brighten it up again. Make some tactful suggestions to the other person or plan a nice surprise for them. Lucky Number 994 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Libra You're in the mood to spend some money today, but the trouble is that you may splash out on something nice even if you're flat broke, and you won't care at the time. You will later on, of course, when you realize what you've done. So do your best to restrain yourself if you're currently counting the pennies. Give yourself some other sort of treat instead, the sort that doesn't cost anything. Lucky Number 323 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio You're ready for some excitement today. It doesn't have to be anything very drastic or wacky, but it should be something unusual that puts a spring in your step. How about going out on the spur of the moment instead of spending the evening at home? Or getting together with someone who's outrageous or whose view of the world is very different from yours. Lucky Number 789 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius You have a good feeling today. No matter what is happening in your life, you sense that things will turn out right and there's little to worry about. At some point you could have a serious conversation with someone you trust. You might even end up confiding in them or telling them more than you'd usually reveal. Lucky Number 322 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn This is a fabulous day for getting together with anyone on the same wavelength as you. You'll enjoy being with them and they'll make you laugh, which is good news. Why not spend some time with your favourite hobby. It doesn't have to be very complicated or special, provided that you enjoy it and it helps you to relax. Lucky Number 568 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius It's a lively start to the month because you're feeling alert and on the ball. You're also looking for excitement, yet without being so keen on it that you're prepared to cause trouble just to make things happen. Mind you, if your schedule looks very restrictive or boring you'll want to brighten it up a little just to make it more interesting. Lucky Number 372 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus