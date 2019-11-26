Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Aries Are you feeling lucky? You should, because things are starting to go your way. The coming fortnight is the ideal time to capitalize on everything you currently have going for you, whether connected with your health, your work, your relationships or your career, so it can be even better in 2020. Travel is also very enticing now. You could feel the call to go on an adventure, but will you answer it? Lucky Number 277 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus If a close relationship feels jaded or boring and you're taking one another too much for granted, today's New Moon is just what you need to liven things up a little. Think how you can revive the spark that brought you together in the first place, even if it takes a little effort at first. If you're currently single, you may not stay that way for much longer! Lucky Number 732 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini There's been a strong emphasis on your relationships recently, and today's New Moon gives it an extra spin. The coming fortnight will be a marvellous chance for you to revitalize any relationships that have been fading recently, and also to call a truce if you've been at loggerheads with someone. This New Moon may also signal that a new partnership is on the horizon. Sounds interesting! Lucky Number 893 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Today's New Moon is urging you to pay attention to your health during the next couple of weeks. This may not be very good timing if you're anticipating a decadent December full of eating and drinking too much, but maybe you should be a little kinder to your body than usual by not going over the top. You might also be inspired to liven up your daily routine if it's starting to get you down. Lucky Number 816 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Leo A New Moon in fiery Sagittarius happily falls in the part of your chart that relates to love, laughter and pleasure. This means that you have a lot to look forward to over the next two weeks, including plenty of entertainment and enjoyment. Exactly what you want for the start of the party season! If you start next month single, don't be surprised if you end it as one half of a lovey-dovey couple. Watch this space! Lucky Number 442 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Today's New Moon is encouraging you to spend a lot of time on your home and family life during the next couple of weeks. Maybe you've been too busy to devote as much time as you'd like to your nearest and dearest recently, in which case this is the time to make amends. If you've been thinking about moving house this might be when you finally decide to do something concrete about it, even if you don't actually put your plan into action until the New Year. Lucky Number 449 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Today's New Moon will ensure that you end November with a spring in your step. It's a fabulous opportunity for you to improve the way you communicate with the rest of the world during the next two weeks. Maybe you have to have a serious conversation with someone or there are lots of letters that you need to write. It's also a good time to get more involved with neighbors and close relatives. Lucky Number 659 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio How's your financial situation at the moment? Could it do with some help or is it ticking over nicely? Well, today's New Moon is encouraging you to look into your money matters and to make sure they're doing alright. If you need to make some changes to your financial arrangements or you want to enforce a strict budget for December, which is often such an expensive month, get cracking now. Lucky Number 303 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius The New Moon is an important one for you Sagittarius, because it falls in your own sign. This means that the coming fortnight is a wonderful opportunity for you to introduce changes and new ventures into your life. This could be anything from improving your health to changing your image or starting to work towards attaining a cherished personal goal. The world is your oyster right now! Lucky Number 279 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn If you're a typical Capricorn you just can't help worrying about things, but today's New Moon is telling you to get to grips with some of those worries during the coming fortnight. Once you face up to them you'll find it easier to deal with them, especially if anxiety or fear is currently making you feel unable to cope. Take it one step at a time. Lucky Number 096 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius The month starts with a New Moon, highlighting your hopes and dreams for the future. What do you want to achieve in 2020 and beyond? Well, whatever it is, now is your opportunity to start thinking about it. Don't leave it because time will run away with you. The next two weeks will also be good for getting together with friends and possibly even making some new ones. Lucky Number 107 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces