Horoscopes for Saturday, November 23, 2019

Aries The Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships opens up the emphasis on your closest relationships. Do your best to be supportive of your partner; meet for lunch if at all possible. Your best friend may need you to listen today as well, so bite your tongue if you feel tempted to give advice. Sometimes all you have to do to help is just be there. Lucky Number 525 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus The Moon passes through Libra and your sixth house of health and service today, reminding you to take better care of yourself. This month can be a good one for you in terms of health, but you need to commit yourself to practising good habits. Exercise in response to stress in your life rather than overindulge in rich and fatty foods... you'll love the results. Lucky Number 172 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini The Moon in Libra and your fifth house of romance and creativity makes this weekend the perfect time to play. Most Geminians never lose their sense of wonder, but if you have, it is time to get back in touch with that mercurial inner child. All work and no play is lethal for the Twins, so plan to have a sybaritic, not-a-care-in-the-world kind of weekend. Lucky Number 404 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You'll be quite happy at home today, as the Moon transits your fourth house of home and family; however, your mate may want to go out on the town. You'll be torn between what you want to do and what your most significant other desires. Don't go out if you think you will be miserable; that will only start a fight. Be honest about the way you feel, and don't be hurt if you spend the evening alone this time. Lucky Number 861 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Leo You might feel rather talkative today as the Moon dances in Libra and your third house of communications. It's time to catch up on all your correspondence, including phone calls and e-mail. Make connections now while the Moon favors your voice... say what you need to say, while people are listening! Lucky Number 351 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo The Moon is active in Libra and your second house of personal finances today, giving you the irresistible urge to buy something. There's nothing wrong with treating yourself to a small luxury, just be sure to stay within your budget. Men and women alike often splurge as a way to reward themselves after working hard. Find something that will give you pleasure and remind you that you deserve the best. Lucky Number 288 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Libra The Moon dances in Libra and your first house of personality today, helping you get back into high gear. It should be easier for you to assert yourself, as your emotional strength returns. You can make a good impression, so make important connections now. You're in demand, so take advantage of this energy! Lucky Number 480 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio You may prefer solitude to company now, as the Moon passes through Libra and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. You are experiencing your low lunar cycle, so don't push yourself too hard. Stress is likely to make you more susceptible to illness today, so protect yourself with plenty of rest and vitamin C. Turn in early tonight and let your soul breathe deep. Lucky Number 280 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Friendship may be on your mind as the Moon moves through Libra and your eleventh house of friends and associates today. You may find a friend needs your support during this time; conversely, if you need a shoulder to cry on, seek out a trusted pal. Sometimes it seems that no-one understands you, but there is at least one person out there who truly does, and loves you just the same! Lucky Number 432 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn The focus is on your career as the Moon stimulates Libra and your tenth house of career and status; you'll need to be more aware of the emotional atmosphere if you're at work today. A woman in your office may be supportive of you at this time -- show your appreciation for those who have given you a helping hand. Lucky Number 832 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius The Moon moving through Libra and your ninth house of travel and adventure is urging you to explore new vistas. Trying new things such as new foods and different cultures will be uplifting for you at this time; you might even consider signing up for a course in a foreign language. Shake the cobwebs out of your life by reaching for something that excites you. Lucky Number 673 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer