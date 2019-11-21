Horoscopes for Thursday, November 21, 2019

Aries You can show your love for others today through service to others, even if it just means taking out the trash and washing the dishes. The Moon in service-oriented Virgo gently urges you to help the ones you love. It is the many little things that add up, so be aware of the details in your relationships. Just spending five minutes with someone can make all the difference. Lucky Number 691 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Feelings of goodwill prevail, even towards those who are less than kind towards you. This is another fine day for romance, so meet someone special for lunch. Those who are living with a mate may find yourself feeling vigorous this morning... why not spend some time together before heading off to work? Lucky Number 376 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Some of you will be travelling when you really don't feel up to it; brace yourself and put on a good face. The secret to confidence is often just pretending you feel fabulous... pretty soon, everyone starts to believe your act. Even you will believe it after a while, so repeat after me: I am amazing. I am brilliant. I am worthy. I am Gemini! Lucky Number 551 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer You can enjoy today's energy, no matter how frantic the pace of life might seem. Plan to meet a friend for lunch and talk about silly things; there is no need to stay serious all the time, so let loose for a while. Pick the brains of someone older and wiser. If you're the oldest person you know, you'll be surprised at how much wisdom can come from the mouths of babes. Lucky Number 403 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Leo The Moon continues through tidy Virgo, allowing you to get quite a bit of work done. Some of you might be considering working from home... just remember that work is work, no matter where you do it. You can be extra resourceful today, finding efficient uses for the materials you have at hand. Tonight is perfect for enjoying your home, your belongings and the fruits of your labour! Lucky Number 848 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo The Moon moves into your sign, giving you extra energy and confidence. Have lunch with someone special to add pleasure to your day; plan to enjoy a brisk walk or bike ride this afternoon. It may be the middle of the work week, but it doesn't have to be a tedious, boring day. Keep a positive attitude and you'll find it's highly contagious. Life is good, so celebrate! Lucky Number 354 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra You might find your dreams are unusually vivid at this time, so consider keeping a journal by your bed. Clues to your inner psyche based on past experiences may emerge as re-occurring themes in your night fancies... pay attention to the language of your sleeping mind. You may be low on energy today, so pace yourself accordingly. Lucky Number 101 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Enjoy a day of peace and harmony as the Moon continues through your eleventh house of friendship. You'll find service to others especially rewarding today, so don't hesitate to give someone a helping hand. An evening with friends should be uplifting, so plan for an impromptu dinner together. You'll have less emotional energy tomorrow, so touch base with your loved ones now. Lucky Number 908 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius Work and reputation remain the focus, but tension from yesterday should begin to abate. Your business associations take on a friendlier tone as the Moon and Venus join forces, so offer the olive branch to someone you normally disagree with. You'll enjoy your public life today whether you are a CEO or a homemaker, so get out and smile at someone. You'll be amazed at the response. Lucky Number 568 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn Today has the potential for being absolutely lovely as the Moon lights up your ninth house of travel and adventure; some may even find romance with someone from a far-off place or different culture. Trying something new will be good for your soul, so be open to new experiences. In-laws and other relatives at a distance are feeling generous towards you, so make an effort to communicate. Lucky Number 728 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius You may feel quite amorous today as the Moon continues through your eighth house. Passionate, physical intimacy is often very healing, so if you have a committed relationship you feel safe in, just go for it. The mysteries of life - including death - will be embraced by you today. Realize that love never dies and when you have love, there is nothing to fear. Lucky Number 879 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini