Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Aries The more receptive you are to ideas and beliefs today, the greater the impact they'll have on you. This is important because you could discover something that will transform your life for the better, whether it's connected with religion, spirituality, travel or education. Don't worry about what others might think of it, but concentrate instead on what you get out of it. Lucky Number 261 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus A close relationship reaches a new level today, becoming much more intimate and private than before. This will be a major turning point for you both, and the experience will transform you in some way. You're in a very sexy mood right now, because it will help you to express your complex and intense feelings. Lucky Number 838 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini A relationship goes through an important transformation today. This could be wonderful, bringing you closer together or wiping out problems that have come between you recently. Alternatively, it may mean that you need to reassess the entire nature of your partnership, and decide whether you want it to continue or it's better to part. Lucky Number 365 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Think about your health and your daily routine today. Are they okay, or do you need to make some changes to them? It's time to take action; do so now while you're in the right frame of mind. Someone you see on a regular basis will have a major impact on you today, and may even transform your feelings in some way. Don't underestimate the power they have over you. Lucky Number 130 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Someone has a powerful impact on you today. They could change your life in some way because of the strength of your feelings for them. What you're experiencing right now are some very intense emotions, but don't let them get out of hand or become obsessive. Even so, you may realize how much someone means to you, in which case you'll want to tell them all about it. Lucky Number 692 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo You're in the grip of some very intense emotions today, especially where your family and the past are concerned. Old memories that you thought you'd successfully buried might come to the surface again, prompting an emotional outburst or making you feel fraught. Yet this is a good opportunity to let go of the past rather than to hold on to it, and especially to unhappy memories. It's the present that you need to concentrate on. Lucky Number 677 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra A conversation or encounter stirs up some very powerful emotions. You might be astonished at the feelings that sweep over you, especially if they seem rather intense or compulsive. Do your best to acknowledge the way you're feeling without necessarily acting on it, especially if that would set the cat among the pigeons. Lucky Number 904 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio You must focus on your priorities in life today, especially if they usually have to take a back seat to more pressing matters. Well, it's time to change all that and find more room in your life for the people and things that make your world go round. Be prepared to look anew at circumstances and arrangements that you've taken for granted until now. If you act seriously, life will soon change for the better. Lucky Number 728 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Stand by for an emotionally charged day. You feel things very intensely now, with the result that you'll put a lot of emotion into everything you do. One encounter in particular might change you in some way or make you realize something that hasn't dawned on you until now. If you want to transform a close relationship in some way, this is the day to do it. Lucky Number 143 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn Intense emotions are bubbling away just under the surface. As a result, they could overwhelm you when you least expect it. You could also be presented with something that's stayed a secret until now and which has a powerful impact on you. You might be astonished by your intense feelings for a certain person, especially if you know you have to keep them to yourself. How on earth are you going to manage that? Lucky Number 249 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius A friend is being very intense and emotional today. Do you like this, or are you rather intimidated by it? Don't let anyone boss you about or use emotional blackmail on you. There's a chance that one friendship could go through a time of transformation now, evolving into something very powerful. You might realize that your feelings for one companion are far from platonic. Lucky Number 202 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo