Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Monday, October 21, 2019
Aries
Today brings a wonderful opportunity to cherish your friends, whether you have the pleasure of being with them in body or in spirit. Let a pal know how much they mean to you - they'll be thrilled. This is also a super day for getting involved in a pastime or belief with spiritual, mystical or religious overtones, whether that means visiting a church or giving yourself a tarot reading.
Lucky Number877
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
If you need help or support, don't be afraid to ask for it, Taurus. It's one of those days when people rush to your aid if they think you need it. Alternatively, you may be the one who's asked to lend a hand, in which case you'll want to do whatever you can. Beware of making promises you can't keep, purely to make yourself feel better about the situation.
Lucky Number864
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
This is a great day for being with other people because you're making a big effort to get on well with them and to see their best side. However, this won't cloud your judgement or make you blind to their faults, so there is little danger of you fooling yourself in some way. You're also in the mood for some romance, so how about getting together with that special person in your life.
Lucky Number096
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
You're in a very understanding and compassionate mood today, especially when it comes to listening to someone's troubles. You'll gladly let them tell you what's wrong, and will do your best to give them all the emotional support you think is suitable. If you're at work, a colleague could do with a helping hand. You've got a soft spot for a certain someone right now, and it shows!
Lucky Number765
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
It's a lovely day for getting together with someone you care about, especially if you're planning a romantic interlude with them. Maybe you've both got something to celebrate, in which case you'll want this to be a very memorable occasion. If you're going out on a date with a potential lover, things are likely to be very intimate and tender between you very quickly. It's quite a day!
Lucky Number734
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
You're in a very kind and considerate mood today, making you eager to help anyone who's going through a hard time or who needs your assistance. You're keen to be of service, in true Virgo style, even if this involves doing unglamorous things such as cooking a meal for someone who's ill or visiting a family member who can't get out much.
Lucky Number945
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Spend time with that special person in your life, or at least have some sort of contact. You're in a highly romantic, lovey-dovey mood, so the thought of gazing into you-know-who's eyes makes you go weak at the knees. If that isn't possible today, satisfy those romantic yearnings in some other way, perhaps by watching a soppy film, or listening to some spellbinding music.
Lucky Number684
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
You long for home comforts today because you're in a very sensitive state. You want the simple things in life right now, especially if they're very familiar and don't require any effort on your part. For instance, curling up in front of the fire while watching television or lazing in a scented bath would suit you just fine. You certainly aren't in the mood to do anything strenuous or taxing.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
In complete contrast to yesterday's irascible mood, you're now feeling very mellow and accepting of other people. In fact, you're prepared to overlook any funny little habits someone might have and concentrate on who they really are instead. You're also in the mood to watch a romantic film or read a tear-jerking book, and to lose yourself in some overwhelming emotions.
Lucky Number609
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
You're in a compassionate and sympathetic frame of mind today. If someone's in trouble, you'll help in any way you can. This might involve putting your hand in your pocket to give them some financial assistance but, if so, try to make sure you aren't being ripped off before you swing into generous action. If you're stopped in the street by someone collecting for charity, check that it's a real charity they're talking about and not something bogus.
Lucky Number217
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
If you know you stepped out of line yesterday, now's the time to apologize and mean it. This is a wonderful day for showing your tremendous Aquarian compassion and philanthropy, particularly if that means helping people who are in a bad way. For instance, you might listen to a friend who's going through a hard time or volunteer to help a good cause.
Lucky Number493
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
In classic Piscean style, you're feeling compassionate and understanding today. You want to help if you know someone who's having a difficult time, even if all you can do is to listen to them while they pour their heart out to you. In fact, that might be more valuable than giving them some physical or financial assistance at the moment, so don't feel bad if you can only offer a sympathetic ear.
