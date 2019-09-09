Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Monday, September 9, 2019
Aries
Be very careful about getting involved in power struggles or any sort of battle with others now because you don't know how they'll retaliate. They might unleash some very powerful guns on you or subject you to an unpleasant tirade. You should also be extremely wary of offending anyone over their political or religious convictions, even if you don't agree with them. Keep your thoughts to yourself right now unless you want to provoke a big backlash.
Lucky Number157
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Today is perfect for giving your brain some enjoyable exercise. That could mean burying your nose in a succession of books and only coming out for food, or you might fancy your chances with competitions, puzzles and pub quizzes. It will be a great time for mixing with children, and you'll enjoy playing with them or going on an adventure together.
Lucky Number969
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
Watch out because a certain person is in a very wilful and self-centered state today, and they'll walk all over you given half a chance. It will be difficult to know how to handle this for the best. If you stand up to them you could have quite a fight on your hands, but if you let them get their own way you'll be setting a damaging precedent. Either way, don't provoke their anger unless it's inevitable because you might unleash something very powerful.
Lucky Number106
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
You're in a very expressive state and you become even more voluble from today. This is a wonderful opportunity to get your point across but it's essential that you fight against any tendency to yak away without letting anyone else get a look in. If this happens you'll lose your audience, which would be a shame because you have many interesting things to say.
Lucky Number235
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
It seems that you and a loved one are on a collision course about money or something else that you value. Unfortunately, neither of you is willing to back down or change your mind, so you'll soon lock horns. Be very wary about being drawn into power struggles today because they could get nasty, bringing out the worst in both of you. If you can't reach an agreement today, postpone the discussions until you're both feeling more amenable and flexible.
Lucky Number747
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
If you're considering making some changes to your family or domestic circumstances, be prepared for someone to put their foot down very firmly indeed. They may want you to adjust your ideas to make them more appealing, or they might announce that they'll oppose you every step of the way. You must find a solution that is acceptable to everyone who'll be affected by what you're suggesting. If you insist on imposing your plans on others at any cost, you'll be setting in motion a massive problem. Be careful!
Lucky Number349
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
There will be times when you feel positively tongue-tied. Maybe the right words won't come or you'll be reluctant to say what you think. You'll also want to keep many things to yourself, making you seem rather private and self-contained. It may help to explain your current mood to anyone who's likely to be strongly affected by it, such as a partner.
Lucky Number293
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
If you're a typical Scorpio it's very important for you to have control over your life, and you're even more aware of that than usual today. But don't let this turn you into a bossy or domineering person who is determined to have the last word and the upper hand in your relationships. This could easily happen right now, especially if you're feeling threatened or jealous. Don't do it!
Lucky Number882
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You could easily be drawn into a major personality clash today, involving some form of power struggle or battle of wills. It won't be pleasant, but you'll soon realize that you can't let this person walk all over you now -- otherwise they'll do it again any time they want. However, you will have to know when to step back from making the situation completely intractable.
Lucky Number804
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
You have a very enquiring mind Cap. This has been a dominant theme in your life since July, but you still aren't tired of it. In fact, you'll take great pleasure in positively soaking up knowledge about whatever happens to interest you. This might even be the start of a long-running enthusiasm that will lead you in some fascinating directions.
Lucky Number714
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Your finances haven't exactly been plain sailing recently, so from today you'd be well advised to turn your attention to this area of your life. Follow up any queries and get them sorted out, or go over your accounts with a fine tooth comb so you know exactly where you stand. The coming fortnight is also a good opportunity to apply for a loan or to get some advice about an investment.
Lucky Number290
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
Your relationship with a certain person grinds to a bad-tempered halt today, with both of you stubbornly sticking to your guns and refusing to acknowledge the other person's point of view. This situation will become even more critical if one of you sees it as a chance to assert your authority or even to crush the other one into submission. Don't do it, Pisces!
Comments