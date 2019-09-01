Horoscopes for Sunday, September 1, 2019

Aries Everyone is being remarkably easy-going today, including you. As a result, relationships are as sweet as pie right now. Make the most of this by getting in touch with people who aren't exactly your first choice of companion on a desert island, especially if you need to talk to them. You have a pretty good chance of getting through a conversation with them without it ending in tears, and that's not something to be sniffed at. Lucky Number 916 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus This is a terrific day for getting on with the job in hand, whatever that might be. You're in an efficient and businesslike frame of mind, and this will come across loud and clear to anyone who happens to be around you. You'll shine if you're taking part in a meeting or interview, and you might also get the chance to boost your reputation as a result of the way you deal with others. Lucky Number 115 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini The atmosphere has improved dramatically, thank goodness, and today you're in a very sunny and triumphant mood. You're keen to make the best of any situation in which you find yourself, and everyone around you will enjoy your optimism and bright outlook. It's a day for having fun, especially if that means venturing fairly far afield or visiting somewhere for the first time. Lucky Number 435 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Take a look around your home today and try to view it with as dispassionate an eye as possible. Is it neat and tidy? Does it look as though it's been hit by a whirlwind? And how about the fixtures and fittings? If you've been promising yourself for ages that you'll change the kitchen, update the bathroom or revamp the garden, you might decide to get cracking now. Lucky Number 280 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo You really shine in social settings today because you're so chatty and friendly to everyone you meet. You might even make a new buddy in the process, so don't be shy about talking to people you hardly know. This is also a good day for visiting people who live a short distance away. You'll enjoy the journey as well as the visit itself. Lucky Number 809 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo You'll get a real sense of satisfaction from doing things to the best of your ability today. And you won't care if anyone is looking over your shoulder because you're working so well anyway. Even so, this is a great day for working in conjunction with other people and for pulling your weight. Lucky Number 512 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Your social life promises to bring you all sorts of good things today, including a great big helping of love. A special person might make your day by making a huge fuss of you or buying you a present, or you could have a fantastic time with some of your favourite people. It's also a good day for giving full rein to some of your creative abilities. Lucky Number 731 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio You'll bask in home comforts today, especially if you can enjoy them while having a little time to yourself. If you live with other people, maybe you could engineer it so you're left at home while everyone else goes out, or perhaps you'll just have to tell them that you need some peace and quiet for a while. It will also do you good to relax in or near water. Lucky Number 470 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Throw yourself into your social life today because it's exactly what you're in the mood for. You need to put your ambitions on the back burner for a day and relax a little instead. It's a great opportunity to widen your social horizons by joining a new club or organization, because you never know who you might meet as a result. Lucky Number 464 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Everything goes really well today. Workmates are helpful, superiors are encouraging, and you're pleased with what you manage to achieve. If you've been plucking up the courage to ask about a pay rise or promotion, this is a good day to mention it. It's also a good day for applying for jobs that will allow you to make the best use of your talents. Lucky Number 372 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius You're really starting to feel the urge to go exploring, and before you know it you could be buying a guide book to a country you've always wanted to visit or buying an airline ticket. Alternatively, you might be inspired to enroll in a class or course that will increase your education and also your understanding of the world. Lucky Number 964 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces