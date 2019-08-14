Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Aries You may be in for some surprises from your friends and associates today, and not all of them will be pleasant. This is not a good time to entrust what you value to anyone else, including your children and your creative projects. There is a great deal of cosmic tension in the air, so move slowly and carefully. Lucky Number 281 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus You might be expected to perform as a superhero at work today, so be sure to eat foods that will give you the fuel you need. There may be some tension between your career and family life, but you'll just have to put out the fires one at a time. As the Full Moon waxes, expect loony behavior from those around you. Keep a cool head and you can save the day. Lucky Number 956 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini A difference of opinion may threaten to get out of hand as the Full Moon nears; those of you with in-laws may be reaching the end of your rope. It's time to take an objective, detached attitude. Avoid letting the ego-fuelled arguments of others upset you. Everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion, whether we agree or not. Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Powerful feelings begin to arise as the Full Moon nears; you might want to take plenty of time out for relaxing and centering yourself. The rest of the world may be going crazy, but the nurturing Crab is not about to fly off the handle. You may find yourself in a life-or-death situation in which you emerge the hero. Pray for fortitude and courage and you will receive it. Lucky Number 422 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Tension increases as the planets align in opposition; you may find yourself in a 'me versus you' or an 'us versus them' situation as the Full Moon nears. You stand to win big or lose big, but your best bet may end up being compromise. With the intense ego energies involved, it may be hard to see anyone else's point of view. Just remember that the universe rewards truly good intentions. Lucky Number 192 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Be sure to eat right and get plenty of sleep as the Full Moon approaches... your co-workers may be getting edgy, so handle these relationships with care. Dreams you have tonight may be very revealing, so go to sleep with pencil and paper by your bedside. You could wake up with answers to the problems that plague you. Lucky Number 721 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra The waxing Full Moon may have you or your friends going absolutely wild tonight; with energy running so high you'll need to take some commonsense precautions. Alcoholic beverages are best avoided, and you'll want to keep a close eye on your children and their safety. This day could be the cosmic equivalent of a rollercoaster ride. Lucky Number 389 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio You may feel torn between the demands of your career and the needs of your family as the Full Moon nears; it may be all you can do to keep from ripping your own hair out. This could definitely qualify as one of those days when Murphy's Law seems to apply to your entire life. Take a few deep breaths and promise yourself a treat for making it all the way through. Lucky Number 234 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You may find yourself in battle over a difference of opinion: refuse to get into petty arguments over personal beliefs. It's never enough to talk the talk... walk your own walk of integrity and ignore the insults of others. Sagittarians with in-laws nearby could find the next two days uncomfortable, while travelling Archers need to use extreme caution if overseas. Lucky Number 675 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn You may be tempted to shout ' mine, mine, mine' as others potentially threaten and deplete your resources and assets. The coming Full Moon could be causing tension between you and another... don't let a foolish power struggle ruin an otherwise good relationship. If you are doing business, it is time to dig your heels in and hold your ground until you are absolutely ready to make a move. Lucky Number 857 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius The need for compromise will be apparent as the Full Moon nears... arguments and disagreements seem to intensify under today's tense aspects. Challenge yourself to be the very best you can be, avoiding pettiness and ignoring the bad behavior of others. Much can be accomplished if you are willing to see the other side of the story. You can always change the way you respond to others even if you cannot change them. Lucky Number 607 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra