Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Aries The Moon enters Aquarius and your eleventh house of friends and associates, making this a good day to have company for tea or dinner. You'll enjoy the stimulating exchange of ideas, especially if your pals have refreshingly different points of view. You may want to get outside and enjoy team sports or other group activities if the weather allows. Lucky Number 464 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus You may feel like all eyes are upon you as the Moon enters your tenth house of career and status; if you're making a public appearance, be sure to dress the part. The imminent conjunction of Sun and Venus helps you look and feel like a million bucks. Hold your head high so that people will know you are surviving, despite all the odds! Lucky Number 562 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini You'll have plenty of fresh ideas once the changing Moon enters your ninth house of travel, education and adventure. It's time to do something completely different, so get out of the house and into the great, wide world. The Twins thrive on variety, and variety is exactly what the universe wants for you today. Lucky Number 783 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer The eighth house Moon encourages you to go to personal depths in your most intimate relationships. Over the next two days, tension may rise concerning sex, money and power, so line up your allies. You can accomplish a great deal in business matters, but it will take a lot of physical and emotional energy. Lucky Number 879 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo Arrange for some togetherness between you and your mate, best friend or partner as the changing Moon enters your seventh house of significant others. With the Full Moon nearing, you need to take every opportunity to strengthen your most important alliances. Spend more time listening rather than talking. Give yourself plenty of time to think before speaking. Lucky Number 815 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, reminding you to take care of yourself so that you may continue to serve others. As the Full Moon approaches, you may need to be aware any health problems your body is trying to alert you to. If something doesn't feel quite right, pay attention! Don't ignore warning signs. Lucky Number 429 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra With the changing Moon entering your fifth house of romance and pleasure, romantic notions are likely to be on your mind. The coming Full Moon promises plenty of action for you in the love department, so be prepared for just about anything. With powerful Pluto involved, expect a bolt out of the blue to spice up your life! Lucky Number 754 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio Home repairs may be hard to pin down today as the changing Moon meets up with dark Pluto. Emotional difficulties between family members and neighborhood identities may cause confusion as well. Spend time appreciating the wonder of nature with your family to help create a stronger bond between you. A day in the park or beach will work miracles. Lucky Number 934 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius Your imagination is strong as the changing Moon joins forces with dark Pluto. In fact, it might be all too easy to exaggerate the truth today. Use this energy to entertain and to empathize with others rather to confuse or mislead. As the Full Moon nears, you'll have more than your share of misunderstandings and disagreements. Lucky Number 758 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Once the changing Moon meets transformative Pluto, you might want to do a little self-examination. Go over your finances carefully as the coming Full Moon may shine more light on money matters than you are accustomed to. Organize yourself in preparation for a potentially stressful forty-eight to seventy-two hours. Lucky Number 709 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius The changing Moon sails into your first house of personality, helping you to feel like a superstar. Transformative Pluto adds a note of mystery and intrigue to all you do, so enjoy charming everyone you come in contact with. Of course, there will always be those who do not appreciate your singular style and unique expression. Pay them no mind. Lucky Number 653 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini