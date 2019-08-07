Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Aries The day begins on an intense note as the Moon glides through Scorpio and your house of sex, money and power. You and someone special may not see eye-to-eye on these issues now, which may come as a complete surprise to both of you. Making adjustments for each other may be the only way to avoid a fight. Just remember that variety is the spice of life, and we would be one sorry world if we all agreed on every thing, all the time. Lucky Number 263 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Balance can be restored in your relationships as the passing Moon moves through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Listen to what you partner has to say and then, after careful consideration, express your opinions. It is important to be sure you understand your partner's meaning. Sometimes clarity is lost when strong emotions are involved. Lucky Number 842 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini As the Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, you need to take a moment to streamline and organize. Cleanliness is truly next to godliness in many ways and you will feel better once you have done a bit of housekeeping. Eating properly and exercising regularly will boost your mental and physical energy, so be sure to do so today. Lucky Number 922 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer You should be feeling much sweeter as the Moon moves through your fifth house of romance and creativity today; I see many Crabs going out to buy flowers and other 'I'm Sorry' gifts to make up for any angry moments recently. Don't worry, all is forgiven; you've been working so hard lately that no one really blames you for losing your cool. Chill out and have some fun today. Lucky Number 852 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo Misunderstandings are likely as the Moon and Uranus clash today. Everyone is more sensitive than unusual, so don't take bad moods personally. Brighten your personal space with fresh flowers and spend time relaxing in your favourite chair this evening. Lucky Number 313 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo Some of you may find that someone you trusted has deceived you. Who needs enemies when you have so-called friends like these? Fortunately, there are quite a few true blue pals you can count on. Consider yourself wiser for having learned a lesson and enjoy the evening with those who truly deserve to be called friend. Lucky Number 218 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra The Scorpio Moon reminds you to pay attention to your finances today. Many Librans have been especially prosperous lately, but the temptation to spend most of what you make on pleasure has been very strong. This is the perfect time to cut back to only one ounce of truffles and caviar a day instead of two. Lucky Number 997 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio The Moon moves through your first house of personality, helping you to get back in the saddle again. Already the most magnetic sign of the zodiac, the next two days will give you an even greater advantage. Romance and creative powers surge as the Moon blends well with clever Mercury. Lucky Number 554 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius The Moon moves through your twelfth house of subconscious matters, stirring up all kinds of hidden things. Nightmares can be analyzed to reveal many of your darkest fears and anxieties; the boogey man is not nearly so frightening when you have dissected him thoroughly. Consult a dream dictionary for any symbols that you are unable to decipher. Lucky Number 322 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn The swift Moon moves through your eleventh house of friends and associates, putting you in the mood for company. If the weather is fine, consider stepping out with a friend for some fresh air. It's time to get a new perspective, and one of the best ways is to spend some time observing nature. You need to think carefully about a decision you have to make soon. Don't rush yourself. Lucky Number 446 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius The Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, highlighting how responsible you are. You have the potential to rise through the ranks this year, so don't miss your chance. Ambitious Aquarians should have no trouble proving how capable they are. The problem may end up being difficulty in finding time for your family. Lucky Number 240 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo