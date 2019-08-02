Horoscopes for Friday, August 2, 2019

Aries Your diligence and attention to detail will pay off today. The environment you work in has an effect on the work you do, so try to make it pleasant. Fresh flowers, music that moves you and pictures of your loved ones can all be motivating. If your office and the people in it suffer from chronic edginess, it may be time to seek a new position! Lucky Number 477 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Pressure begins to build as the outside world makes demands that take you away from your precious inner sanctuary; some Bulls will prefer to stay home and avoid social events today. The coming days may be stressful for some, so take a break right now. Do what you want to do, when you want to do it as much as possible today. Sometimes it is necessary to be selfish. Lucky Number 918 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini Time to get in touch with family members both near and far as the Moon moves through Leo and your third house of communication. You'll enjoy letting everyone know about your recent successes. You may receive a surprise phone call, visit or e-mail from someone you haven't seen in a long time... enjoy the moment, and let bygones be bygones if there were problems in the past. Lucky Number 475 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Excitement is in the air as planetary energies clash. A power struggle may reach a critical point when you least expect it, so be prepared! After a busy, stressful day, you can enjoy a relaxing evening with your siblings or neighbors at your favourite community club. Lucky Number 454 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Control issues may come up in your most important relationships as planetary energies clash. Just remember that you can't change anyone else's behavior... the only thing you can change is how you respond to them. Release stress with a brisk walk followed by a warm bath this evening. Lucky Number 237 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo If you are feeling nervous and highly strung today, it's probably because the sensitive Moon and Venus are being jarred by erratic Uranus. Avoid situations that will set you on edge; look at this as a necessary time of seclusion. This is your lunar low cycle, so make every effort to recharge your spiritual batteries. By tomorrow, you'll be flying high, so get your R and R now! Lucky Number 231 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Some of your friends may be undergoing a crisis now so do your best to listen without prejudice. Some people don't really want help or advice; just be prepared to keep your two cents in your pocket. It's not a good idea to lend money unless it is a life or death situation; even if it is your lover asking, you are not likely to see your cash again. Offer your emotional support but don't enable anyone to continue bad behavior. Lucky Number 465 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Today could be one of the most difficult days of the month for you as passionate Venus, erratic Uranus and the emotional Moon play tug of war. Everyone and everything that is important to you will be clamoring for your attention; take a few deep breaths before you dive in. Make it through today and you can call this month a success! Lucky Number 614 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius The emotional Moon and unpredictable Uranus may cause some friction in your life today; don't let any rumors you hear upset you. A tug of war is under way but you need not get ripped apart; ride it out and the mood should pass by tomorrow. You may want to keep your personal life to yourself while you are at work today as the rumor mill could be working overtime. Lucky Number 703 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Emotional lightning could strike as the sensitive Moon and passionate Venus clash with unpredictable Uranus; hang on to your hats on this anything-can-happen day. Ultimately, you are faced with a challenge or two in your personal life, but you are a Capricorn... of course you can handle it! Just try to keep your temper under control. Brisk exercise will help. Lucky Number 982 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius This has the potential to be a really frustrating day, so start off with prayer or meditation. Tell yourself, 'I will not be pulled apart today. Nothing anyone can do or say will make me crazy'. Next, remember that when sensual Venus, the illogical Moon and unpredictable Uranus get together for a rumble, no sacred illusions are safe. Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn