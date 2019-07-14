Horoscopes for Sunday, July 14, 2019

Aries People easily get on your nerves today, and the better you know them the more likely they are to drive you round the bend. This means that you could end up snapping and snarling at your nearest and dearest, simply because they've got such an uncanny knack of getting under your skin. Channel all this aggression into something constructive and you'll feel much better. Lucky Number 909 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Get set for a trying day in which you're bombarded with information, phone calls and other demands on your time, especially if you're trying to meet a tight deadline or cope with a busy schedule. Take care of whatever is most important and let any trivia wait until another day, otherwise you'll run yourself ragged and end up making silly mistakes. Cool it! Lucky Number 230 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini Love and money don't mix today, because it will only lead to arguments and resentment. You might have a dispute with a child or other loved one over their spendthrift nature, or because you don't approve of something they've bought. It's not a good idea to lend or borrow money, either, because there could be an argument about what it will be used for. Lucky Number 758 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Family matters leave a lot to be desired today. You're feeling slightly defensive, and as a result it seems that everyone is trying to get at you. An old problem or past grievance may also come back to haunt you, which doesn't exactly help matters. Do your best to keep calm and not to blow trivial problems into major dramas. Lucky Number 176 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Your feelings are very near the surface today, but will they spill over? The likelihood is that they will, and they could create a bit of a fuss in the process. For instance, you might get so churned up about something that you say too much, or you could be so distracted by your own private thoughts that you say the wrong thing and put your foot in it. Try to think before you speak, Leo! Lucky Number 413 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Watch out for clashes today between you and a friend or acquaintance, especially if money is the root cause of the problem. You might fall out over the cost of something or you may have differing expectations of one another that lead to resentment when they aren't fulfilled. There's also a chance that you could fall out when you disagree over your priorities in life. Lucky Number 859 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Libra Take it gently today because you're easily rattled. Maybe an older relative or your boss does entirely the wrong thing to make you seethe, or perhaps you simply got out of the wrong side of bed this morning? There's also a chance that responsibilities and duties are weighing you down, so you feel as though you've got the cares of the world on your shoulders. Lucky Number 269 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio Can you keep firm control over what you say today? You may think you can, but you'll surprise yourself when you reveal the very thing you were supposed to keep quiet about. There's also a strong chance that you could make a politically incorrect statement that someone picks up on, much to your embarrassment. Lucky Number 234 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius There's a clash today between one person's need for emotional stability and another person's desire to be independent and unfettered by expectations. Neither will be prepared to budge an inch, so get ready for a stalemate if you're one of the two people concerned. There could also be a rumpus about the cost of a forthcoming social event. Lucky Number 151 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn There's a lot of tension in the air at the moment and you're very aware of it. It would be better to get things off your chest with a shouting match if necessary, than to pretend that everything is okay while silently seething or feeling resentful. The trouble is that you may be annoyed with someone who you feel you can't shout at, such as your boss or an elderly relative. If so, you'll have to let off steam in some other way. Lucky Number 166 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Feeling tense and anxious? You have too much on your plate right now and you're wondering how on earth you're going to get through it all. It's one of those days when you feel hassled and fretful, and everything is in danger of getting on top of you. Relax, take a deep breath and tackle things in their order of priority. You can't do more than that. Lucky Number 166 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra