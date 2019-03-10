Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, March 10, 2019

March 10, 2019 04:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Most Rams will feel relatively good today as the Moon continues through your sign. As the day draws on, the changing Moon enters your second house of personal values and finances, meeting up with inspirational Uranus and imaginative Neptune. Ideas for a better financial future may be on your mind, so make sure the emphasis is more on the taking action part rather than the dream.

Lucky Number

240

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You are coming from a position of strength whether you know it or not today. With the compelling Moon gracing your first house of personality, you have the power to persuade others to your point of view .Bulls are by nature determined and long-term thinkers so go ahead and reveal your own particular genius.

Lucky Number

746

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The changing Moon enters Taurus and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to slow down. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so plan a restful evening for yourself. Turn off your telephone's ringer and draw a warm bubble bath to soothe your tensions away. You may find you have prophetic visions as the intuitive Moon links up with psychic Neptune as you sleep.

Lucky Number

865

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

A determined tone dominates the start of the day as the Moon continues through fiery and your tenth house of career and status. Be mindful of your manners if you want to make a good impression. Those in authority over you may be a bit testy, so you might to consider doing a bit of boot licking. Later in the day brings a focus on your hopes and dreams, so spend some time with the gang and brainstorm.

Lucky Number

754

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

If the weather permits, this is the kind of day for flying kites .Imagine that it is you soaring above the clouds as you guide your kite through the air; imagine what sort of freedom you would have if you could fly! While you are at it, don't be afraid to dream of a better future for yourself. Get outside and do something exhilarating, even if it's just taking a walk down a garden path.

Lucky Number

225

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Most of you will feel instantly lighter as the changing Moon enters Taurus and your ninth house of travel, education, and adventure. All your dreams and wishes will keep you several feet off the ground this evening .Go ahead and indulge in a bit of escapism, whether you get lost in role-playing games, like to read books about faraway places, or prefer movie magic.

Lucky Number

320

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your business partner, spouse or best friend may not want to share you today and this could cause problems, as your job is taking much of your energy. Try not to fight: the real problem is that you haven't been able to talk lately, so make time for togetherness if you want the course of love to run smoothly.

Lucky Number

706

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon moves from your sixth house of service to your seventh house of partnerships, placing the emphasis on your responsibilities to others. The way you relate to others will ultimately change as your relationships demand that you take big, ambitious steps.

Lucky Number

456

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

This is a great day for taking care of yourself, body and soul .Pledge to only eat food that is good for you, listen only to music that makes you feel better, and spend time with people you enjoy. If you have to work today, you may have to wait until after your shift ends to follow the last suggestion. Tonight, buy fresh flowers and have a love affair with yourself.

Lucky Number

471

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Today's mood is much lighter as the Moon enters earthy Taurus and your fifth house of romance and creativity. You'll notice the improvement as people are less likely to be impatient and demanding and are more open to having a good time. This evening you should kick back and enjoy something that is pure entertainment. Cut yourself some slack.

Lucky Number

806

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, turning your emotions inward. You can tap into your spiritual strength late in the day as Mars links up with mystical Neptune, reminding you that life is one great cycle that you're eternally connected to. Spend time recharging your spiritual batteries as tomorrow may be considerable more stressful.

Lucky Number

589

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

As the changing Moon enters your third house of communication, it may seem as though your life is speeding up. Towards the end of the day, it will seem as though you have more to do than when you began your morning. It will be easy to make mistakes if you rush as cloudy Neptune adds a hint of confusion. Meditation and relaxation will benefit you greatly tonight.

Lucky Number

362

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

