Horoscopes for Thursday, February 21, 2019

Aries
The Moon continues to stimulate your sixth house of health for most of the day, so be sure to get plenty of fresh air! A walk in the park or a hike in the woods will help you regain your center and balance. Aries has a need for physical activity, so get out your frustrations by enjoying your favorite sport.
Lucky Number649
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
You may have a lot to do today, but you are likely to move forward at work due to your efforts. You can improve your lot in life by paying attention to detail and putting your best face forward. The next few years promise unusual success in life, if you can work with disciplined Saturn and intuitive Neptune. Be kind and supportive to your co-workers as they may help you in the future.
Lucky Number237
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The Moon continues through your fourth house of home and family, urging you to enjoy quiet moments. With all the stress in your life, it is time to count small blessings. If you need time alone, just let your house mates know. Curling up in bed with a good book may be the way to go.
Lucky Number121
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
The Moon is in your third house of communication but Mercury is under pressure, leaving many of you tongue tied. It is important to make your intention clear, take notes and keep detailed records at this time. The potential for misunderstanding is high. You may also find yourself burning the candle at both ends... slow down!
Lucky Number441
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Someone may be itching for a fight with you; avoid opinionated people unless you are in the mood for heated debates. You may take the opinions of another too seriously, especially if they go against your most cherished beliefs and ideas. There is an old saying about opinions being like armpits... everyone has them, and everyone thinks that everyone else's stink. Go in peace.
Lucky Number116
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
You can make a great deal of progress in your pet projects. Practicality and determination are today's keywords. Keep a steady pace and you will soon find that you have accomplished even more than you set out to. Later in the day, be sure to take time out for yourself.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Be sure to get your beauty rest as the Moon idles through your twelfth house of hidden matters; sleep late this morning if you can. In fact, breakfast in bed followed by a leisurely read of your favorite periodicals is just what you need to feel rested and pampered. Enjoy a slow, lazy day... by tomorrow, your energy will return tenfold!
Lucky Number297
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
The sensitive Moon combines with intense Pluto, making for a great deal of heat in your love life. A lover's quarrel is followed by a passionate kiss-and-make-up session. Athletes among you will find today is perfect for getting out all your frustrations while engaging in your sport. Those with children will find them a bit rambunctious, so urge them to take safety precautions.
Lucky Number149
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Pressure builds as the Moon clashes with Mars and Uranus, so take a few deep breaths and go for a brisk walk if you find yourself cracking from the strain. With fortunate Jupiter passing through your sign for several months to come, many of you have been experiencing a greater degree of fortune and satisfaction, as well as the need to make far-reaching changes.
Lucky Number186
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
With the Moon and Mars at odds, people are feeling irritable. Who you are to the world, and who you are at home, are naturally two different things; the people you work and socialize with know nothing about your nasty little habits or attitudes displayed behind your own four walls. You may be tempted to lord it over your family, but a dose of humility will do you good.
Lucky Number162
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
With Uranus moving through your third house of communication, you should have verbal charm to spare. In fact, over the next few weeks you may be irresistible as mysterious Neptune and passionate Mars join in the mix. This should be a wonderfully romantic, creative, and exciting time. Don't just sit around, letting this opportunity go by! Get out and make the scene.
Lucky Number998
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
People may not be feeling generous as the retentive Moon and expressive Mercury clash today. You may be in the process of trying to make a large purchase or secure a loan without much success. If you keep at it, you will break through the barriers that are keeping you from your goals. Be patient for now and remember that you will get everything you truly need in time.
