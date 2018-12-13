Horoscopes for Thursday, December 13, 2018

Aries
Victory and success are in the stars, but watch the tone of your jokes. Even if they aren't directed toward a particular person, smart ass one-liners and sarcastic comments are sure to bring glares from the people in your general vicinity. Not everyone has your quirky sense of humor!
Lucky Number710
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
The Moon moves into Pisces after a businesslike start, bringing with it amazing energy and optimism. You have the world at your feet but for some reason, you can't quite decide what to do next. It's great to be loved and to be admired, but then what? You'll have a hard time expressing your deepest thoughts in this festive season and you might like to be somewhere else, with different people. Change is in the wind.
Lucky Number452
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Even though you can probably figure everything out on your own, being independent is overrated at the moment. As much as you'd like to ditch others, you're all in it together this time. With a little patience brought on later in the day by the Pisces Moon, you can bring everyone else up to speed. Make sure that any new members of the team are fully briefed before they come aboard. Your leadership skills are honed and you're ready to take on the task at hand.
Lucky Number541
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
People of all ages and both sexes can't help but gaze in your direction as you pass them by today. Most Crustaceans love being the center of attention, and right now this is a positive thing. Heads will turn, but gossip is rife and there are some around you who are envious. There's no need to try to mold yourself into someone else's idea of what you should be. Put on your own spectacular show by decorating your shell and being yourself.
Lucky Number805
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
As far as Lions are concerned, anything worth doing is worth doing correctly, especially with regard to partners and open rivals. Your strong, moral character is evident today. Keep in mind that honor is a big part of courage, but luckily, the reinforcements that you requested arrive in the nick of time! As the Moon dives into Pisces, words that were once empty at have some meaning at last. This is a good time to say exactly what's on your mind.
Lucky Number798
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
You've found a way to keep it together when everyone around you is falling apart. A Pisces Moon encourages you to retreat into your inner peace when all else is bedlam. Let others be distracted by glitz and glitter - that's not for you. You have so much potential and this can be put into action later in the day. Stick to the tried and true - it's worked for you so many times.
Lucky Number812
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You're up for any type of an adventure right now, and that puts you at an advantage over those with closed minds; you could see things that you've never seen before. Who knows, maybe you'll even be the one to make change happen! With the Moon moving from charming Aquarius to sensitive Pisces you have the ability to change the way other people think about the world and as far as you're concerned, life is what you make it.
Lucky Number829
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
You'd rather be at home, content to stay inside today away from crowds, but it's probably not going to happen. With the Moon in Aquarius early in the day, your private world doesn't interface well with outside reality. A simple approach scores a lot more points today than one that's dreamy and esoteric. The time to dream is when you're asleep, not awake, though you might not thinks so when the Moon moves into romantic Pisces later in the day.
Lucky Number964
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Archers often need time alone and others respect your need for solitude. As the Moon dips into emotional Pisces, it's easy to get happily lost inside and never come out. Once you're ready, the external world holds endless riches for you. Some may spend time developing an artistic idea. You might not be ready to present it to the world yet, but you can prepare for its eventual unveiling.
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
The Moon leaving detached Aquarius and diving into charming Pisces encourages you to stop making such a valiant effort to please other people and make them like you. You are worthy, just as you are and it doesn't take much to make you look good right now. You don't have to hang out with other Sea Goats, but you're drawn to people with similar healthy self-images. Everything that comes your way over the course of the day feels like a reward. Be sure to drink in all of these rejuvenating waters before the stream runs dry.
Lucky Number211
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
As boring as it may seem, you're much better off sticking to the tried and true today. You're yearning for spontaneity, but the planets are inflexible..... sorry!. Bad behavior goes down well with you, but no one else is impressed. Plan your strategy, but think carefully before going to bed. You're itching to try something new and exciting, and your partner may be willing to go along with you, but you still have to wake up in the morning.
Lucky Number615
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
Much to your delight a Pisces Moon emerging later in the day sees your popularity growing. Everyone knows your name, and it's associated with something good or cool. Be as clear, precise and prompt if your special brand of knowledge is required. Your personal magnetism is unbeatable at the moment and it's the perfect time to give a presentation or speech. If all goes well at work, you can expect a raise or an award.
