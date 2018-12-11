Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 11, 2018

AccuWeather

December 11, 2018 10:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Look out for your own best interests. If you don't take care of yourself, no one else will. If you've built such a perfect world on your own, it's only fair that you get to enjoy it for a while. Your new resolve makes you attractive to someone who hardly noticed you before. It's up to you whether you want to get to know them more intimately.

Lucky Number

237

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Close partners, both at home and at work, really want to hear what you have to say today. Most Bulls have a sensible and objective view of mutual situations and can sort out tangles faster than others. You want to be in love and are putting out highly attractive vibes. You're not the only one, because others find you very desirable now.

Lucky Number

295

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's time for to let go of the attitude. Things will run much more smoothly if you're willing to swallow your doubts and trust other people's efforts. If a joint venture is to go anywhere, everyone's strengths and weaknesses must be on the table. Be your charming self and raise the general morale. You should be able to talk your way around almost anything.

Lucky Number

374

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

There's a certain charm in creating a system and sticking with it. Habit and tradition are comforting factors for many Cancerians and give them a feeling of security. Nurture has a tendency to triumph over nature when you're facing something new or different. Attempt to put on a happy face, even if you are frightened inside. Any problems that you encounter today are just temporary and the less fuss you make, the sooner they'll go away.

Lucky Number

271

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

As the Moon makes its way into the intense sign of Aquarius, emotions may intensify for many Cats. The stakes are always changing in a volatile relationship, and this time it seems they're changing for the better. Much to your partner's delight, you're not afraid to express your feelings at the moment. Even if you're single, happy endings are possible. If you don't try, you'll never know what might have been.

Lucky Number

219

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may have had high hopes for a new project or relationship but when you take a closer look, it doesn't pan out. As the Moon dances into Aquarius, commitments could result in disappointment. Feel free to take a trip, either physically or mentally, as long as you leave your expectations behind. You love order and harmony, your strength lies in acceptance of random things. Even you cannot dictate to the Universe!

Lucky Number

910

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Don't expect everyone to be as committed as you are today. As long as your expectations are so high, others are sure to disappoint you. An authority figure's demand for perfection may seem unreasonable even to you - however, you're both striving for the same goal. Believe that you can make a difference, and you surely will. A positive attitude works wonders, especially when others are looking to you for advice or support.

Lucky Number

186

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The moody veil that has been covering your face for the last couple of days has finally lifted. You are definitely in your own element when the Aquarius Moon turns the world into a bright, upbeat place. Feel free to start trusting in human nature all over again. People who care for one another are way beyond the need to do hurtful things right now. A sense of honesty will underwrite all of actions throughout the day.

Lucky Number

363

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Draw a breath of fresh air, or a bucketful of rain as one window closes. The Zodiac is a busy place these days, and it just gave you a little extra quality time. Give in to your urge to stay inside today. Do some reading just for fun, or finish the chores you've been meaning to get around to for the past couple of days. Take your time doing what you want to do: balance is being restored.

Lucky Number

479

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may not be doing everything right, but no one notices for when the Moon is in Aquarius, your critics are few and far between. Try to keep a reasonably straight face when your brilliance takes someone else by surprise. Some of you hold the power to accept or refuse any offer on the table, but it's important that you consider all the options very carefully before making your decision. It's in your best interest not to take things lightly when your future is involved.

Lucky Number

605

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The element of surprise definitely works to your advantage right now. Under an unconventional Aquarian Moon, you're the wild card in the deck. Whether you're drifting aimlessly or following a carefully-charted and clever course, few can guess your next move. Capitalize on your opportunities while they are still within your grasp. You'll get a good night's rest if you make sure that your head doesn't hit the pillow full of longing and regret.

Lucky Number

362

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You don't really mind if everyone else acts the fool, but you aren't about to stoop to their level either. As far you're concerned, extreme experiences are for immature people. As the world changes, you'd like nothing better than to keep things calm, centered and completely under control. Let others swim or sink beneath the weight of their own shortcomings, after all, everyone has their own karma to deal with, lovely Pisces. Today is about doing what's right for you.

Lucky Number

342

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

  Comments  