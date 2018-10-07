Horoscopes for Sunday, October 7, 2018

Aries
The reactive Moon travels through your sixth house of health and service, placing emphasis on the way you feel and the work you do. You may be under quite a bit of pressure as demanding Pluto combines with the Moon to create an insistent tone to the day; it seems that everyone wants things yesterday. Tell the world to chill out and maintain a pace that is comfortable for you.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The Moon and Mars harmonize to create an atmosphere of enthusiasm today. Creative endeavors that also have practical purposes move forward, including artistic pursuits and the teaching of children. It is a good day to get a lot of work done yet have fun at the same time. Find ways to incorporate fun into your routine today, putting a smile on your face and the faces around you.
Lucky Number774
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
With the Moon transiting Virgo and your fourth house of home and family, you might not feel like getting out of bed this morning. Sleep late if you can; you might even want to take a day off to preserve your mental health, if you don't feel you can be productive in your current state of mind. Pace yourself today, allowing for frequent breaks and rest periods. Everyone needs to slow down once in a while, even you.
Lucky Number167
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
The Moon and Mars combine to give you creative inspiration, but it won't be without a struggle. This is a great day to brainstorm with others, and even disagreements should be productive. If you keep a positive attitude, much can be accomplished, but a positive attitude is imperative. Otherwise, you'll have plenty of great ideas but no cooperation.
Lucky Number725
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
You may feel as though life is all work and no play as the Moon insists you put business before pleasure. You could be right, but everything comes and goes in seasons. Today may be very hectic and busy for you, so take a few deep breaths and pace yourself. By this evening, you should be feeling much better. Go for a brisk walk to help you release stress.
Lucky Number540
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
Your high lunar cycle is in full swing, giving you extra energy and confidence. Have lunch with someone special to add pleasure to your day; plan to enjoy a brisk walk or bike ride this afternoon. Some of you may be stuck in the office, but it doesn't have to be a tedious, boring day. Keep a positive attitude and you will find it is highly contagious. Life is good, so celebrate!
Lucky Number535
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Libra
It may be hard to get out of bed today, but most Librans don't have the luxury of staying home. If you can get an extra hour's sleep, do so. You may find your dreams are very revealing, so write down any that you remember. You may find that you are more perceptive at this time, almost to the point of being psychic.
Lucky Number846
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
This is a nice day to have lunch with a friend or co-worker, so why not suggest it if you have the time? The emphasis is on teamwork, so do what you can to foster good relations. Some may encounter uncomfortable differences of opinion, but you will find that most of these are superficial. Don't allow misunderstandings to undermine what can be very positive partnerships.
Lucky Number130
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
You are under pressure to perform but you are more than capable, so keep your head up! If you hold tight to your personal standards and values and insist on quality in all that you do, there will be no question of who emerges a winner today. You shouldn't have to prove yourself, but every so often you must remind people of why you are special.
Lucky Number177
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Today has the potential for being absolutely lovely as the Moon continues through your ninth house of travel and adventure... some Seagoats may even find romance with someone from a far-off place or different culture. Trying something new will be good for your soul, so be open to new experiences. In-laws and other relatives at a distance are feeling generous towards you, so make an effort to communicate.
Lucky Number978
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
If sexual tension is building, plan to release it tonight in a safe, intimate setting. Aquarians in committed relationships can enjoy igniting the passion throughout the day, by sending love notes, phone calls and emails. Those of you who are single may enjoy getting out tonight, but do be on your guard. Sometimes the most compelling strangers are the most dangerous ones.
Lucky Number901
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
It will be much easier to communicate with your loved ones; you may even understand each other without words. The ethereal Moon is stimulated by Mars and Venus, making it easier to hear the underlying theme, even when the words don't come easily. No matter how chaotic things have been lately, you'll be on the same wavelength with the people who matter.
