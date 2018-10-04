Horoscopes for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Aries
Today can very romantic as the nurturing Moon lights your fifth house of love. Express your love and affection and find it returned to you several times over; you can multiply your joy today by spreading it around. Watch out for too much of a good thing, however. There are bound to be killjoys who will resent your blithe spirit; don't waste your happiness on those who are expressing a foul mood.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
With the Moon entering Leo and your fourth house of home and family, some quiet time with your loved ones is in order. You may feel like your home is a haven; at the very least it can provide a temporary escape from the stressful pressures of the world. Take a few deep breaths and relax.
Lucky Number852
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The Moon enters your third house of communication, helping you to express yourself more eloquently. Writing poetry will allow you to convey pent up emotions you long to release. Reading a book of pure escapist fiction is also good medicine today... hey, no one has to know what it is you are reading!
Lucky Number191
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Your second house of finances is activated as the changing Moon enters luxurious Leo... as much as you might want to spend money today, you are better off with your nose to the grindstone. You can be very productive as you are motivated to get ahead, so focus your energy on your work. You may have some confusing red tape to cut through, but trust that you are up to the task.
Lucky Number364
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
It should be easy for you to shine as the Moon makes her way through your first house of personality today. Expect to make a stellar impression as you are gifted with even more charm and magnetism than usual! You may also find that increasing pressure in your career and in your closest relationships will keep you on your toes for the next two days or so.
Lucky Number674
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Others may think you are in fairyland as the dreamy Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets. Go ahead and let your imagination run wild, but don't allow unfounded fears to paralyze you. This is a good day for dreaming about the future and visualizing where you want to be in the coming days. Allow yourself to drift a bit on this somewhat lazy day.
Lucky Number650
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Your eleventh house of friends and associates is stimulated by the Moon today... you'll be in a friendlier mood and ready to hang out with the gang again. You may feel a strong bond of empathy with someone as the Moon stimulates Neptune briefly; you may even know who is calling before the telephone rings.
Lucky Number639
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
The Moon enters Leo and your tenth house of career and status today, making you more aware of your personal reputation. Scorpio is often a pillar of the community he or she lives in, so chances are good that you are well thought of. You may want to use your reputation to benefit a good cause, so check out your local charities. Help out in any way you can.
Lucky Number997
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
The Moon moves through Leo and your ninth house of travel and adventure, stimulating your imagination. Even if you are an armchair tourist and only travel as far as the Travel Channel, you can enjoy learning about far off places on this pleasant afternoon. This is a great day for a little daydreaming, so allow yourself to go as far as your mind will take you.
Lucky Number811
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Strange dreams of a sexual nature may disturb you this morning; rest assured that just because you dream it, you are not a perverted freak. Everyone dreams off-color, ribald doozies on occasion, and no one has been locked up for it yet. If you analyze your dreams carefully, you will find that they are often about things that seem to have nothing to do with the imagery you recall.
Lucky Number623
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
With the Moon entering Leo and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships it's time to connect with your partner. Just enjoy simple togetherness. There is no need to do anything fancy - tea for two or a walk hand-in-hand should do the trick. Single Aquarians can find pleasure hanging out with a close friend. The key is to enjoy those relationships in which you feel both understood and appreciated.
Lucky Number835
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Getting cosy with the ones you love is pure pleasure, so express warm, loving thoughts today. The Moon enters Leo later, encouraging you to get organized around the house. Your sixth house of health and service will be activated, so try to fit in a brisk walk for your health and be sure to eat a healthy, balanced diet. Turn in early tonight for best results.
Comments